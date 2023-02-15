8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: February 15-21, 2023
Mardi Gras Party - Feb. 16, 2023 - Visit High Point will host Prime Time on Main Mardi Gras Party on Thursday, February 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1634 Main St. Suite 102 in High Point. There will be live music from jazz saxophonist Brandon Vaughn, and authentic New Orleans-style food from Chef Irvin Williams, including red beans and rice, beignets, hurricane punch, and more. A prize will be given for the best mask.
Art - Feb. 17, 2023 - Arts Uptown Greensboro will host The Gate City “Voyeur Love II” Erotic Art Show on Friday, February 17 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Khalif Event Center, located at 2000 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. Several local artists will have work on display, and several local artists will perform. This event is a 21-and-up event to attend. Tickets range from $15 to $30. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-gate-city-erotic-art-show-voyeur-love-ii-tickets-466571165917?fbclid=IwAR39h7KwsOobiPJGtZujE9C79SL69_utLgGU5kkvHwRaIoKuGZKQ01chg_Q.
Live Music - Feb. 17, 2023 - Plank Street Tavern, located at 138 Church Ave. in High Point, will host live music by The Never B’s on Friday, February 17 from 9 p.m. until midnight.
Live Music - Feb. 18, 2023 - Garage Tavern, located at 5211 W. Market St. in Greensboro, will host live music by Stereo Doll on Saturday, February 18 beginning at 8 p.m.
Poetry - Feb. 18, 2023 - The Poetry Cafe will host its monthly Open Mic Night on Saturday, February 18 at the Greensboro Cultural Center Van Dyke Performance Space, located at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The show runs from 8 to 10 p.m. but doors open at 7 p.m. There will be open mic poetry, live music, and vendors. For more information or tickets, visit www.thepoetrycafe.org.
Mardi Gras Ball - Feb. 18, 2023 - FireHouse Tap Room, located at 10146 N. Main St. in Archdale, will host a Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball on Saturday, February 18. Costumes are encouraged and Zack Brock will provide music. There is a $10 cover fee.
Mardi Gras Music - Feb. 18, 2023 - Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host live music by Empire Strikes Brass, on Saturday, February 18, from 7 to 10 p.m. The band will be playing authentic New Orleans Jazz for Wise Man’s Mardi Gras Party.
Open Mic - Feb. 19, 2023 - Scuppernong Books, located at 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host the NC Writer’s Network Greater Greensboro Open Mic on Sunday, February 19 beginning at 4 p.m. This event is open to all and participants will have five minutes on the mic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.