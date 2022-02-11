8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: February 10-15

Cupcakes - Feb. 12, 2022 - Bull City Ciderworks-Greensboro, located 504 State St., will host a Cupid and Cupcakes Valentines party on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from noon to 10 p.m. Patrons are invited to feel the love that day with food trucks, live music, pop ups, and cupcake and cider pairings while supplies last.
Festival - Feb. 12, 2022 - The NC Wine and Chocolate Festivals will host a Wine and Chocolate Festival at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from 1 to 8 p.m. A plethora of wineries and wine enthusiasts will be on hand for an unlimited sampling. Shop for delicious gourmet treats, beautiful jewelry, and products for your body and home. Choose between two sessions: 1-4 p.m. or 5-8 p.m.
Casino - Feb. 12, 2022 - The High Point Arts Council will host Casino D’Arts, a fundraising event for the arts community in High Point, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the High Point Country Club in Emerywood, located at 800 Country Club Drive in High Point. There will be game tables for blackjack, poker, craps, and roulette. At the end of the evening, chips are converted to raffle tickets and guests have a chance to win prizes. There is a silent auction featuring jewelry, trips, entertainment packages, and more. There will also be jazz by The Matt Kendrick Trio featuring Dave Fox and Neill Glegg, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar with one complimentary drink, plus the crowning of the King and Queen of Hearts! Casino D’Arts is black-tie optional and tickets are $75 per person.
Art - Feb. 12- April 6, 2022 - The Reynolda House Museum of American Art, located at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, opened its “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” exhibition on Friday, Feb. 5, 2022. Organized by Aperture Foundation, this is the first major exhibition dedicated to Brathwaite’s career. Learn more at reynolda.org/beautiful.
Skate - Feb. 12, 2022 - The Greensboro Ice House, located at 6119 Landmark Center Blvd. in Greensboro, in conjunction with the Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center, will host a Sweetheart Skate on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. There will be two public sessions playing love songs: 1:45-3:45 p.m. or 8-10 p.m.
BIKERS - Feb. 12, 2022 - Smokin’ Harley-Davidson, The Karney Law Firm and The Carolinas’ Full Throttle Magazine will host the Fear of February Party at Double D Burnout Saloon, located at 1408 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m. There will be an Oyster Roast with free oysters, live music, games, and raffles.
Market - Feb. 13, 2022 - Foothills Brewing, located at 3800 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem, will host Camel City’s Craft Fair’s seventh annual Love Market on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 from noon to 5 p.m. This Valentine’s market will showcase local artists and makers selling handmade items. There will be sweet treats, food trucks and live music. If you are interested in participating as a vendor, please email kristin@catbirdartandevents.com.
Concert - Feb. 13, 2022- Greensboro’s Opus Concert Series will host a free concert at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, located at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Musical groups performing include Valentine’s Day Swing Dance and Greensboro Big Band. The show will start at 3 p.m. All concerts are free to attend but donations will be accepted. Face coverings are required at all venues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.