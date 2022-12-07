8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: December 8-13

Family Fun - Dec. 9, 2022 - Kaleideum North, located at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, will host Festive Family Friday on Friday, December 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Sponsored by Linville Team Partners, the evening will feature live holiday music, crafts, an appearance by Santa, a sensory room, and holiday laser show. CiCi's Pizza will also be on-site selling pizza for dinner. From 5 to 6 pm, Kaleideum will have an Exceptional Hour. Children and adults with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities can enjoy the event in a less crowded museum environment. Tickets are $5 per person online, and $7 at the door. The $3 Museums for All price is available the night of the event.
Drag Show - Dec. 9, 2022 - Monstercade, located at 204 W. Acadia Avenue in Winston-Salem, will host Underground Presents Freaky Friday Slasher Edition on Friday, December 9 from 9 p.m. to midnight. This event will celebrate Host Hysteria Cole’s birthday. This event will host a raffle that will feature prizes from different artists and online shops. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds raised will benefit the families of the Club Q shooting victims.
Cruise-In - Dec. 10, 2022 - The Petty Museum, located at 309 Branson Mill Road in Randleman, will host its annual Christmas Cruise-In on Saturday, December 10. Gates open at 9 a.m. This event will feature an appearance by Richard Petty and Santa. There will be vendors and food trucks. A wristband will be given to the first 100 people for a meet and greet with Richard Petty. This event is free and open to the public.
Holiday Tour - Dec 10, 2022 - Mendenhall Homeplace, located at 603 W. Main St. in Jamestown, will host a Candlelight Tour on Saturday, December 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees will receive a luminary-lined historical tour from the Mendenhall home to the Old Bank Barn and the Madison Lindsay house. The Bank barn will offer photo opportunities with the historic carriages and sleigh. There will be cookies and hot chocolate. Admission is $10.
Live Music - Dec. 10, 2022 - Etc.gso, located at 1333 Grove St. in Greensboro, will host a live punk music show on Saturday, December 10 with doors opening at 8 p.m. There will be performances by Unknown Nobodies, 30 Is Dead, and Hey Revolver. The admission price is $7.
WinterFest - Dec. 10, 2022 - The High Point Parks and Recreation Department will host WinterFest at High Point City Park, located at 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown, on Saturday, December 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. This rain-or-shine event will feature light displays, food vendors, inflatables, train and carousel rides, holiday music, a gaming truck, and visits with Santa. Admission is free with three canned goods per person for The Salvation Army.
LatinX Festival - Dec. 11, 2022 - YWCA Greensboro, located at 1807 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro, will join Sunrise-Amanecer, Fuerza Latina Unida para Triunfar, Asheboro Latinx Services, and Faith Action International House is hosting its first Posada Navideña, on Sunday, December 11 beginning at 4 p.m. This county-wide effort will celebrate community and traditions in an effort to build a stronger place for our Latinx community.
Holiday Market- Dec. 11, 2022 - Boxcar Bar + Arcade, located at 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host its Boxcar Holiday Popup Market on Sunday, December 11 from noon to 5 p.m. Attendees can sip, shop more than 15 local vendors. There will be $1 mimosas.
