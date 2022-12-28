8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: December 29, 2022 - January 3, 2023

Live Jazz - Dec. 29, 2022 - Lewis and Elm, located at 600 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host live music by rising trombonist, arranger, and composer Leroy Pridgen IV on Thursday, December 29, beginning at 7 p.m. The North Carolina native and UNCG graduate has played throughout the state and is currently based in Greensboro where he has a private teaching studio.
Live Music - Dec. 29, 2022 - The Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music by Dead President$ & Friends on Thursday, December 29. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.theramkat.com.
Music and Beer - Dec 30, 2022 - Little Brother Brewing, located at 348 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host live music by Loose Connection on Friday, December 30 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Tribute Band - Dec. 30, 2022 - Ziggy’s and The Millennium Center have partnered to host live music by The Chain, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute band. The event will be held on Friday, December 30 at The Millennium Center, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show will start at 9 p.m. For tickets, visit www.etix.com/ticket/p/5516282/the-chain-fleetwood-mac-tribute-123022-the-millennium-center--high-point-ziggys-high-point.
Comedy - Dec. 30, 2022 - The Artist Bloc LLC, located at 1020 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host the King David Comedy Showcase on Friday, December 30 from 8 to 11 p.m. This event will be hosted by Comedian KingDavid. Tickets are $20.
Live Music - Dec. 30, 2022 - Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host live music by the Souljam Quartet on Friday, December 30. This show begins at 8 p.m.
Kwanzaa - Dec. 31, 2022 - Bethel AME Church, located at 200 N. Regan St. in Greensboro, will host the 13th annual Kwanzaa Family Fest, in conjunction with GSO Kwanzaa Collective, on Saturday, December 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will offer culturally-rich activities for all family members. There will be two different festivities. From 10 a.m. to 2: 30 p.m. will be The Kwanzaa Family Fest offering family-centered workshops and classes. This includes workshops on family tree creation, personal development and self-love, African dancing and drumming, jewelry making, healthy snack making, and more. To register, visit https://forms.gle/fJj218Gd9f77QbHd7. From 3 to 4 p.m. is the GSOKC's "Traditional" Kwanzaa Program includes the customary libation and candle-lighting ceremony, storytelling, drumming and dancing, along with opportunities for community building and sharing, an African Marketplace, arts and crafts, food tasting, and more.
Trivia - Jan. 3, 2023 - Gypsy Road Brewing Company, located at 1105 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, will host 80s Pop Culture Trivia Night on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. Reservations can be made by visiting: https://80sgr1323.eventbrite.com. Only reserve single tickets if you are playing by yourself. The best way to reserve tickets is by selecting a team captain and having them be in charge of tickets for ALL team members.
