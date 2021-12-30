8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: December 29 - January 4

Summerfield Bash - Dec. 31, 2021 - Summerfield Farms, located 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield, will host its 2022 New Year’s Eve Bash at Summerfield Farms on Friday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. There will be a bubbles toast at midnight and a viewing of the ball drop in The Barn. Attendees can dance the night away with a fun DJ and capture special memories in the Joy Squad photo booth. Multiple bars will be open, including the SILO BAR on the rooftop terrace, and there will be a food truck onsite (food and beverage available for additional purchase). This event is for those 21+ and the dress code is festive cocktail. No pets, outside food, beverages or containers are allowed.
Roarin’ 20s - Dec. 31, 2021 - The Lager Haus at Red Oak Brewery, located at 6905 Konica Drive in Whitsett, will host its New Year’s Eve Roarin’ 20s Party on Friday, Dec. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be food, beer and champagne. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 20s attire.
Masquerade - Dec. 31, 2021 - Strictly Social and The Green Bean presents the New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Green Bean in Downtown Greensboro. Masquerade cocktail attire is encouraged. There will be house music and a complimentary champagne toast.
Keg Drop - Dec. 31, 2021 - SouthEnd Brewing, located at 117-B W. Lewis in Greensboro, will host its New Year’s Eve Party on Friday, Dec. 31 beginning at 9:30 p.m. The party will start with live music from Retro Vinyl. There will be a free champagne toast at midnight and a keg drop.
Dance Party - Dec. 31, 2021 - The Millennium Center and Beat House Productions presents the 2021 New Year’s Eve Dance Party on Friday, Dec. 31 with doors opening at 9 p.m. The dance party, held at 101 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem, will have entertainment provided by DJ Hek Yeh & Beat House Productions. There will be lasers and a confetti cannon with hit music from all the decades. There will be a midnight breakfast included.
Jokes - Jan. 1, 2022 - The Idiot Box, located at 503 N. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host 40 New Jokes of the New Year on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Forty comedians will share new jokes for the new year.
Hangover Show - Jan. 1, 2022 - The New Year’s Day Hangover Show, hosted by Pig Pounder Brewery, located at 1107 Grecade St in Greensboro, will be held on Saturday, January 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. The show will feature music by the Whiskey Cove Band.
Ice Skating - Jan 3-4, 2022- High Point University will host a Community Ice Skating Rink beginning Monday, January 3 from noon to 8 p.m. The rink is free and open to the public. To sign up, visit www.highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.