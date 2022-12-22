8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: December 23-27

Ladies Night - Dec. 23, 2022 - Breathe Cocktail Lounge, located at 221 N. Main St. in Kernersville, will host Ladies Night on Friday, December 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be free champagne and appetizers available. Attendees will have access to Fairy Hair, chair massages, and tarot card readings. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop for holiday outfits, accessories, and decorations. There will be swag bags and door prizes available.
Ugly Sweater - Dec. 23, 2022 - Summerfield Farms, located at 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield, will host Ugly Sweater Night at The Well Truck on Friday, December 23 from 4 to 9 p.m. The first 50 guests will get a limited-edition event koozie. There will be Christmas cocoa, Tractor Wagon Rides from 3 to 5 p.m., and food from Taco Bros food truck from 3 to 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.summerfieldfarms.com.
Beer Release - Dec. 23, 2022 - Little Brother Brewing, located at 348 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will host its Christmas Party on Friday, December 23 from 7 to 11 p.m. Little Brother Brewing will release its new Thin Mint Stout Beer. There will be free holiday snacks and an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest beginning at 7 p.m. There will be live music by Basses Covered Brass Band from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Winners of the Ugly Sweater Contest will be announced at 9 p.m.
Christmas Bluegrass - Dec 23, 2022 - The Brewer’s Kettle-Kernersville, located at 308 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, will be hosting Christmas Jam with Mason Via and Friends on Friday, December 23 beginning at 7 p.m. There will be a holiday show from Mason Via from Old Crow Medicine Show, members from Songs from the Road Band, Banjo Earth, and Turpentine Shine. Twin City Minis will onsite for food. There is a $10 cover at the door with half of the proceeds going to Next Step Ministries.
Live Music - Dec. 23, 2022 - The Firehouse TapRoom, located at 10146 N. Main St. in Archdale, will host live music from Jukebox Rehab on Friday, December 23. The show begins at 8:30 p.m.
Live Music - Dec. 23, 2022 - Oden Brewing Company, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host live music from Julian Creech-Pritchett on Friday, December 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Jazz Brunch - Dec. 24, 2022 - The Historic Magnolia House, located at 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro, will host its Smooth, Jazz Brunch on Saturday, December 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be southern cuisine and chef-inspired cocktails.
Live Music - Dec. 23 and 24, 2022 - The 1808 Bar at the Grandover Resort and Spa, located at 1000 Club Road in Greensboro, will host live music in its Hotel lobby bar on Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24 from 7 to 10 p.m. On Friday there will be music by Nishah Dimeo, and on Saturday by Mike Coia and Jim Lineberry from 4 to 7 p.m.
