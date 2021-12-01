8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: December 2-7

Tinsel Town - Dec. 3-31 , 2021 - Downtown Greensboro will host Tinsel Town in LeBauer Park. Tinsel Town will feature 50 uniquely decorated trees. Intended to promote community, trees will be purchased and decorated by a local corporation, group, non-profit or family. Tinsel Town will be featured the entire month of December for nightly family-friendly walk-thrus. Attendees can vote for the winning tree design and the winner will receive a $500 donation made in their name to the non-profit of their choice. You can cast your vote for the top five designs via QR codes located at each tree.
Festival of Lights - Dec. 3, 2021 - Festival of Lights, hosted by Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. and presented by Allegacy, will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at Center City Park in Downtown Greensboro beginning at 5:30 p.m. for live entertainment. The community tree lighting will be at 6:56 p.m. The festival will include a community sing-along, carolers and performances. There will be a light show at the corner of MLK and S. Elm Street, find Santa in Hamburger Square, and roast marshmallows along the way. For a list of vendors, performers and entertainers, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/festival-of-lights.
First Friday - Dec. 3, 2021 - Creative Greensboro will host First Friday at the Greensboro Cultural Center on Friday, Dec. 3 during the Festival of Lights from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees are able to see and shop the work of local artists in the galleries (African American Atelier, Center for Visual Artists, Guilford Native Gallery, and GreenHill), enjoy live music, kids' activities, dance performances in the Van Dyke, a Cultural Center scavenger hunt, raffle prizes, and more. This event is free and open to the public.
Twin City Santa - Dec. 3, 2021 - Twin City Santa will host its 18th annual Toy Drive and Semi-Formal on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Millennium Center in Downtown Winston-Salem, from 8 p.m to midnight. The party will feature music from DJ Hek Yeh, include a VIP Lounge with a private bar and music by Anamika. There will be Complimentary beer, wine, soft drinks and light hors d’oeuvres provided. There will also be drink tickets for cocktails on sale by the main entrance. For more information, visit http://www.twincitysanta.org.
Opus Concert - Dec. 4, 2021 - Creative Greensboro presents the Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble (Tango Pan-Latin Fusion) and ALLL (R&B), as part of the 2021-2022 Opus Concert Series, on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Van Dyke Performance Space, located at 200 N. Davie St. All audience members are required to wear face coverings. The concert is free but donations are appreciated.
Holiday Mixer - Dec. 4, 2021 - Black Luxe & Co will present the inaugural Black Luxe Holiday Mixer on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Gallery on Main, located at 100 S. Main St. in High Point. The event will feature more than 25 vendors, music, food, games, and gift raffles. This event is free to the public.
Be the Light- Dec. 4, 2021 - Archdale Parks and Recreation will host the Be the Light Night in the Park community event on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. At 4:30 p.m.,the event will kick off with the Be the Light 5K. Proceeds will benefit Run 5 Feed 5 and the SerCo Club. To register, visit www.run5feed5.org. Admission for those not participating in the 5k (unwrapped toy or non perishable food item. Attendees will have a chance to take pictures with Santa and/or the Grinch, have cookies with Mrs. Claus, roast marshmallows, enjoy a live nativity, crafts for kids, food trucks and more. There will be a Tree Lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. There will be Candy Cane Hunts at 5:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Holiday Open House - Dec. 4-5, 2021 - The Sternberger Artists Center will host a Holiday Open House at its center, located at 712 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. The open house, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 from noon to 4 p.m., will give attendees a chance to view the historic home now turned art studios, meet artists, and a chance to purchase original art. This event is free and open to the public.
