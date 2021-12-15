8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: December 16-21

Drive In Movie - Dec.16, 2021 - Greater Greensboro Black Chamber of Commerce presents Drive-in Movie Night at NextStop Wine and Cigar, located at 1700 Stanley Road, Unit C in Greensboro, on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Attendees can learn about GGBCC, enjoy a classic movie, food and drinks. A food truck will be on hand.
Jazz Night - Dec. 17, 2021 - The Brewer’s Kettle-High Point, located at 1813 N. Main St., Suite 101 in High Point, will host Jazz Night at The Kettle featuring Geoff Clapp and Rale Micic, on Friday, Dec. 17 beginning at 8 p.m.
Wacky Tacky Outfit - Dec. 17, 2021 - Boxcar Bar and Arcade will host its Wacky Tacky Christmas Outfit Contest on Friday, Dec. 17 from 7 to 11 p.m. The contest, sponsored by Wicked Weed Brewing, begins at 7 p.m. and with winners announced at 9 p.m. Attendees can enjoy Wicked Weed’s limited release Milk & Cookies Stout and get $1 off all Wicked Weed Drafts. Music will be provided by Joshua Kendrick on the patio from 7 to 10 p.m. and inside from DJ WaWa.
The Nutcracker - Dec. 17-19, 2021 - The Greensboro Ballet will present The Nutcracker at The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, located at 310 S. Greene St., on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. There will be additional showings on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19, at 3 p.m. of the holiday classic. Tickets for the live production start at $20 and can be purchased at www.carolinatheatre.com.
Christmas for the City - Dec. 18, 2021 - Love Out Loud and Christmas For The City will host the 14th annual Christmas Party for Winston-Salem, at Benton Convention Center, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 from noon to 6 p.m. This free city-wide event, thrown by a collective of local churches, businesses and members of the arts community, features live music, arts performances, original artwork, a DIY toy workshop and Santa Claus. COVID protocols will be in place.
Cars and Coffee - Dec. 18, 2021 - The final meeting of Cars and Coffee Jamestown will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at 4900 W. Wendover Ave. in Jamestown. This will be the last meeting of 2021 and the first meet of the winter hours.
The Christmas Shoes - Dec. 18, 2021 - Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet presents The Christmas Shoes on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. The ballet will be held in the Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Tickets start at $7.50 and can be purchased at http://tinyurl.com/reboxoffice.
Carolina Movie - Dec. 21, 2021 - The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, located at 310 S. Greene St., will host A Christmas Movie as part of its Carolina Classic Holiday Movie series on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 and include taxes and fees. Carolina Theatre Movie passes will also be accepted at the door. Concessions will be available. The doors and box office will open at 6:15 p.m. for this screening only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.