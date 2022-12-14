8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: December 15-20

Benefit Concert - Dec. 15, 2022 - The Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host Warm for the Holidays: A Winter Coat Drive & Benefit Concert for The Shalom Project on Thursday, December 15. The concert will feature music from Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows and Crenshaw Pentecostal. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a new or gently used warm winter coat as a donation to The Shalom Project’s Clothing Closet. Tickets are on sale at www.theramkat.com.
Decorating - Dec. 15, 2022 - Sunset Slushie of High Point, located at 144 Westchester Drive, Suite 104 in High Point, will host a Christmas Cookie Decorating party with The Grinch and Cindy Lou on Thursday, December 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This ticketed event includes one hour with The Grinch and Cindy Lou, cookie decorating, Grinch photo props, Grinch punch, A Grinch hot chocolate bomb, and a goodie bag. Tickets are first come, first serve and are $20 per child.
Live Music - Dec. 16, 2022 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host a free concert on Friday, December 16 from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Joymongers, located at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Performances include Tanner Lee, Blazing Blues Bob, and Mama and The Ruckus. This event will serve as a fundraiser to help qualified NC music acts pay for their trip to Memphis to compete in the International Blues Challenge. There is no cover charge but donations are accepted.
Whoville - Dec. 17, 2022 - CoHab, 1547 W. English Road in High Point, will host a WHOVILLE Holiday Extravaganza, on Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include arts and crafts for kids, a performance by Shane Key, there will be fire pis and smores, hot cocoa, lunch from Top Notch Kitchen and cheesecakes available. The showroom will be open for last-minute holiday shopping and they will be accepting donations for Toys for Tots. This event is open to all ages.
Citywide Christmas - Dec 17, 2022 - Christmas For The City will host its annual event at the Benton Convention Center, located at 301 5th St. in Winston Salem, on Saturday, December 17 from noon to 5 p.m. This event will feature music performances all over the convention center and on 5th Street. There will be a visual arts gallery featuring works from local artists, the creation of a community mural, and a reflection and prayer area. There will be activities for kids, teens, and those with special abilities.
Music Festival - Dec. 16-17, 2022 - The Moravian Music Foundation, located at 457 S. Church St. in Winston-Salem, will host ChristmasFest on Friday, December 16 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. This event features an opportunity to the Christmas tastes and sounds of Salem while immersing yourselves into the German and Moravian Christmas traditions. Modeled after the ever-popular Christkindlmarkt events celebrated around the world, the weekend will feature music, crafts, gifts, Tannenbäume (Christmas trees), food and drink, fun and festivities, activities for children, and an opportunity to meet Weihnachtsmann (Santa).
Ugly Sweater - Dec. 17, 2022 - The Red Oak Lager Haus, located at 6905 Konica Drive in Whitsett, will host its annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Saturday, December 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be food by the Taste of Creole food truck, music provided by a DJ, and an appearance from Santa.
Holiday Party- Dec. 20, 2022 - Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host an Oh Gingerbread Holiday Party on Tuesday, December 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The party, held at Craft Recreation Center, located at 3911 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro, will include holiday fun for ages 50 plus. There will be arts and crafts, music, dancing, a gift exchange, food, and holiday photos. This event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.