8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: December 10-14

Festive Family Friday - Dec.10, 2021 - Kaleideum North will host Festive Family Friday on Friday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of its Winter Wonderland Weekend. Kaleideum North is located at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. The event will feature music from DJ Hek Yeh, appearances from the Grinch, Nanook and Olaf. Attendees will be able to make reindeer food, create Jingle Bell Ornament and Gingerbread Men, play with Insta Snow and shop at a Local Artist Showcase. Dinner will be served at the museum. CiCi’s Pizza will be on site selling pizza, dessert and drinks. The cost is $5 per person for members and non-members.
The Grinch and More - Dec. 11, 2021 - COHAB Space, located at 1547 W. English Rd. in High Point, will host The Grinch and More on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature holiday-themed art classes, food trucks and a marshmallow roast. There will be a Shane Key and The Grinch concert from 2 to 5 p.m.
Opus Concert - Dec. 11, 2021 - Creative Greensboro presents the Greensboro Concert Band, as part of the 2021-2022 Opus Concert Series, on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center at Greensboro College, located at 815 W. Market St. All audience members are required to wear face coverings. The concert is free but donations are appreciated.
Santa Bar Crawl - Dec. 11, 2021 - Otis and Wawa will host the 6th annual SantaCon fundraiser in Downtown Greensboro on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3 to 9 p.m. This event is sponsored by Downtown Greensboro, Inc., ProCover Exteriors and Matthew Mobile Media. Registration will be at Stumble Stilskins from 2 to 3 p.m. with proceeds and donations going to a local non-profit organization for Kidsmas Miracle. Participants are asked to dress up in their favorite holiday costume or ugly sweater and bar crawl to participating downtown businesses. The crawl includes specials at participating businesses, a Santa Hat and a mug. Post a picture of your best Santa costume to social media, tagging Otis&WaWa or @otisandwawa on Facebook or Instagram, with the hashtag #DGSOSantaCon and#OtisandWawa for a chance to win gift cards totaling $100 to local downtown businesses.
Winterfest 2021 - Dec. 11, 2021 - The City of High Point Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Winterfest 2021 on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the winter season. The event will be held at the High Point Athletic Complex, located at 2920 School Park Road in High Point, and is free and open to the public. The family friendly event will feature a gaming truck, bouncing houses, ax throwing, a light display and a visit from Santa.
Elf Brunch - Dec. 11, 2021 - Savor the Moment Bakery and Dessert Cafe will host Brunch with the Elves on Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at 124 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The family-friendly event will offer free face painting, door prizes and free holiday make and take crafts. For a $5 advanced purchase, attendees will have access to a Pancake Bar.
Second Saturday - Dec. 11, 2021 - The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Arts will host 2nd Saturdays @ SECCA on Saturday, Dec. 11. The event, which is free with a suggested $5 donation, will be held in the Overlook Gallery from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inspired by works on view in our current "Black@Intersection" exhibition, this week's activity will feature white line paintings on black canvas. Each child will receive a black canvas board, with white paint markers available for painting. Sayso Coffee will also be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to serve seasonal beverages.
8. Sippin’ with Santa - Dec. 11, 2021 - Black Mountain Chocolate, located at 450 N. Patterson Ave. St 110 in Winston-Salem, will host its Sippin’ with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Makery eleves will offer an exclusive dessert board with assorted toppings to pair with drinking chocolate, along with cookies and other treats from the café. With a $10 minimum purchase, family and friends can visit with Santa and snap a photo on personal devices. Visitors will also be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a Black Mountain Chocolate gift box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.