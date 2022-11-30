8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: December 1-6

Toy Drive - Dec. 2, 2022 - Twin City Santa will host its 19th annual Holiday Toy Drive and Semi Formal, on Friday, December 2 from 8 to 11 p.m. The event will be held at The Millenium Center, located at 101 West 5th St. in Winston-Salem. Music will be provided by DJ Hek Yeh. There will be complimentary beer, wine, soft drinks, and light hors d’oeuvres provided. Cocktails will be available for purchase. All ticket-holders must bring a NEW, UNWRAPPED TOY DONATION ($25 min value) or must purchase a NO TOY PASS. Any ticket-holders arriving without a Toy Donation or "No Toy" Pass, will be charged an additional $25 at the door. All attendees must have an ID and be 21 and up. Tickets range from $25-250. For more information visit, http://www.twincitysanta.org.
Holiday Lights - Dec. 2, 2022 - Downtown Greensboro Inc will host its annual Festival of Lights on Friday, December 2 beginning at 5 p.m., in downtown Greensboro. There will be live performances, food, holiday shopping, a community sing-along and tree lighting, and other family-friendly activities to usher in the holiday season. The community tree will be lit at precisely 6:56 p.m. in Center City Park. Downtown businesses will be open for shopping and dining options. Visit www.downtownindecember.org for a downloadable festival map and more information.
Music Fest - Dec. 3, 2022 - FemFest NC IX will host its 9th annual FemFest event on Saturday, December 3, at The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in downtown Winston-Salem. All proceeds of the festival are donated to the Family Services of Forsyth County to assist women and families who have been victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Doors at 2 p.m., the early show begins at 3:30 p.m. with 5 bands, late show begins at 7:30 p.m. with 5 more bands. Tickets and more information about the event can be found at www.femfestnc.com.
Holiday Movie - Dec 3, 2022 - The Carolina Theater will host its Christmas at the Carolina event on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 9 a.m. at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. This event will feature a holiday movie, a free soft drink and popcorn, a sing-along with the theatre’s pipe organ, and pictures with Santa. This event will be first come, first served. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for Christmas at the Carolina; carols start on the stage at 9:30 a.m., followed by the movie. Seating is limited. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Holiday Market- Dec. 4, 2022 - Red Oak Brewery will host Christkindlmarkt on Sunday, December 4 from noon to 5 p.m. at 6901 Konica Dr. in Whitsett. There will be food from IDK Kitchen & Chirba Chirba. There will be live music from The Sauerkraut Band and more than 50 local vendors.
Holiday Market - Dec. 3-4, 2022 - High Point Parks and Recreation will host a two-day Holiday Craft Bazaar at Oakview Recreation Center, located at 503 James Road in High Point, on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, December 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be a visit from Santa, food trucks, and different holiday gifts and decorations to choose from. This event is free and open to the public.
Live Music - Dec. 3, 2022 - Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, presents the Opus Concert Series with music from The Greensboro Concert Band. This program will be held on Saturday, December 3 at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Greensboro College, located at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. All concerts are free to attend and donations will be accepted.
Holiday Open House- Dec. 4, 2022 - The High Point Museum, located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. will host its 50th annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, December 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be live music, a visit from Santa, crafts, candle dipping, and cider. There will be an opportunity to tour the historic buildings. This event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.