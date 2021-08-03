8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: August 4-10

Holy Ground Revival - Aug. 4-7, 2021- The North Carolina Black Repertory Company, in partnership with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Truist Financial, and OUT at the Movies, will be presenting “Holy Ground Revival,” a week-long celebration of the arts. Beginning Monday and continuing through Saturday, the “Holy Ground Revival” will be held at Winston Square Park’s Amphitheater, located at 310 S. Marshall St in Winston-Salem. On Wednesday, Aug. 4 there will be a discussion and showing of Digging for Weldon Irvine at 8:30 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 5, there will be a showing of the movie Akeelah and the Bee beginning at 8:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there will be showings of The Golden Tales of Hip-Hop at 7 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.
LeBauer Park 5th Anniversary - Aug. 6-8, 2021 - Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. invites the community to come out and celebrate the 5th anniversary of LeBauer Park. The three day event will keep off Friday, Aug. 6 with Food Truck Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, free cake and a screening of the movie Trolls: World Tour at 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, residents are invited to come out for events that include pet training, a City Sunset performance, karaoke and line dancing. For more information or a schedule, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Rock The Point - Stereo Doll - Aug. 7, 2021 - Forward High Point, in conjunction with the High Point Rockers, will host Rock The Point, from 4 to 6 p.m., before home Rockers games on Saturdays for the next several weeks. The block party on Aug. 7 will feature live music from Stereo Doll. For more information on schedules or bands, visitwww.downtownhighpoint.org.
Music Carolina’s SummerFest - Aug. 7, 2021 - Music Carolina SummerFest is celebrating its 14th season in Winston-Salem with various concerts around the city during the month of August. The concerts will feature different musical styles and in different venues. This week’s concert is titled “The Great American Songbook: At Last” and will be held this Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Piedmont Music Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. Martha Bassett, vocals; Jacqui Carrasco, violin; Ken Wilmot, trumpet; Federico Pivetta, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; John Wilson, drums, will perform songs from The Great American Songbook, including selections by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, and Harry Warren.
The Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party - Aug. 7, 2021 - The Wyndham Championship, along with Downtown Greensboro, Inc (DGI), is hosting a free kickoff party in downtown Greensboro featuring 2021 American Idol Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham. The free, outdoor Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at “Hamburger Square” in downtown Greensboro at the intersection of S. Elm Street and McGee streets.
Summer On Liberty - Aug. 7, 2021 - Truliant Federal Credit Union presents Summer on Liberty in Downtown Winston-Salem. This week’s event features sounds from Phase Band on Saturday Aug. 7, at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty.
Summer SOULstice Celebration - Aug. 7, 2021 - High Point Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Oak Street Health and WRLP, will host The Summer SOULstice Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Morehead Recreation Center, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is billed as a day of fun and networking including bounce houses, games, face painting and school supplies. There will be community resource groups and business vendors onsite. This event is free and open to the public.
Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) - Aug. 8, 2021 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will celebrate its 42nd season this month. They will host performances from each Sunday, August 8 to August 29 at 6 p.m. at the White Oak Amphitheater, located at 2411 W. Gate City Boulevard. This week’s Aug. 8th concert will feature sounds from Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band and Sweet Dreams.Free parking will be provided for the White Oak concerts and guests will be allowed to bring in their own food. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.