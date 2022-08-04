8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: August 3-9

Woodstock - Aug. 5-7, 2022 - Steel Hands Brewing - Greensboro will host Steel Hands Woodstock beginning Friday, August 5 at noon and running until late Sunday, August 7. The three-day festival held at Steel Hands Brewing Company, located at 1918 W. Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, will host live music, peace, and love in its outdoor beer gardens. Friday’s event includes a noon release of Papaya Hefeweizen, a VW Cruise-In from 4 to 8 p.m., live music from Hunter McBride beginning at 6:30 p.m., pizza specials and Pre-Tie Dye t-shirts will be available. On Saturday the events continue with music from Hunter McBride, Nashville Nights, and an Artist Market featuring local artists: Sage and Screw, Amber Newton, Nate Shockley, Marcus Miller, Carolina Clay, Soul Relief Records, Berit Nilsen, Alexa Rose, Fairy Hair, and a Tie-dye booth. On Sunday, there will be a class by the YMCA at 9 a.m., a 33&Elm Coffee Pop up beginning at 10 a.m., and live music from Drew Fouse at 1 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
First Friday - Aug. 5, 2022 - The Greensboro Cultural Center, located at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, will host First Friday at the Greensboro Cultural Center on August 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be live performances, open galleries, and creative activities from our partners, including a chance to win prizes. There will be an opportunity to see, shop, create, and explore Greensboro's hub for creativity.
Live Music - Aug. 5, 2022 - ROAR, located at 633 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music from the Pure Fiyah Reggae Band, on Friday, August 5. The band is known for its Roots, Rock, and Culture Reggae music with high positive vibrations. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.
Street Concert - Aug. 6, 2022 - Joymonger Brewing will host a 10-year anniversary concert for the Greenway Apartments at Joymongers on Saturday, August 6. This free-family event will be held at Joymongers Brewing, located at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro, for the entire community. The bands playing are sponsored by Greenway Apartments. There will be live music by Bradley Wik & The Charlatans, Gravy Boats, and Carri & The Good Watts Trio. There will also be food trucks and ice-cold Joymonger Brews on site.
Live Music - Aug. 6, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host SunQueen Kelcey & The Soular Flares on Saturday, August 6, at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro, beginning at 7 p.m. SunQueen Kelcey has two things at the center of her music: body positivity and radical self-love. Her musical style is a genre-bending collage of hip-hop, soul, rock, and contemporary R&B, call it soul-rock. She delivers an energetic and passionate performance with her live band The Soular Flares. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
Street Concert - Aug. 6, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Summer on Liberty, featuring music from the high-energy variety cover band O.S.P. Band, on Saturday, August 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Culture - Aug. 6, 2022 - The City of Winston-Salem and the Historic Bethabara Park will host Indigenous Peoples and Moravians: A Celebration of Cultures on Saturday, August 6. That event will be held at Historic Bethabara Park, located at 2147 Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will explore the connections between Indigenous Peoples and the early Moravians. Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will be onsite to share their culture, history, and crafts; staff from the Lam Museum of Anthropology will display and discuss artifacts from their North Carolina Native American archaeological collection; a Park guide will lead two tours regarding Indigenous Peoples through the 1800s, and the Felt and Soul Puppet Theater will perform throughout the day. Admission is free.
8.) MUSEP - Aug. 7, 2022 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will host funk and soul music by doby at Keeley Park, located at 4100 Keeley Rd. in Greensboro on Sunday, August 7 beginning at 6 p.m. The Slush Rush and Hot Diggity Dog food trucks will be onsite. This event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.