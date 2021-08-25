8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: August 26-31

Downtown Jazz - Aug. 27, 2021 - Downtown Winston Salem presents Downtown Jazz featuring Jessie. The event will be in Corpening Plaza, on W. 1st Street, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, or a schedule of the shows, visitwww.downtownws.com/music/downtown-jazz/.
Friday Night Live- Aug. 27, 2021 - Lee and Wrangler Jeans presents Friday Night Live, a free concert held on Fridays in August on Lewis Street. This Friday there will be live music by The Tams from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own seats and enjoy live music but are advised that streets between Elm and Arlington will be closed to traffic. For more information visit www.downtowngreensboro.org.
Summer On Liberty - Aug. 28, 2021 - Truliant Federal Credit Union presents Summer on Liberty in Downtown Winston-Salem. This week’s event features sounds from EnVision on Saturday Aug. 28, at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty.
Rock The Point - Radio Revolver - Aug. 28, 2021 - Forward High Point, in conjunction with the High Point Rockers, will host Rock The Point, from 4 to 6 p.m., before home Rockers games on Saturdays for the next several weeks. The block party on Aug. 28 will feature live music from Carolina Ignition. For more information on schedules or bands, visitwww.downtownhighpoint.org.
The Greensboro Food Truck Rodeo - Aug. 29, 2021 - The 2021 Greensboro Food Truck Rodeo will be in Downtown Greensboro (around the Green/Market and Elm Street areas) on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 3 to 9 p.m. There will be food trucks of all kinds, drinks and live music. This event is free and open to the public.
Summer Parks Concert Series - Aug. 29, 2021 - The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County present the 2021 Summer Park Concert Series. This week’s concert will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Tanglewood Park and will feature music from The Plaids. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m. This family friendly event will have food trucks and refreshments available for purchase. It will also act as a food drive to benefit The Salvation Army. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.intothearts.org/parks2021
Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) - Aug. 29, 2021 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will celebrate its 42nd season this month. They will host performances from each Sunday, August 8 to August 29 at 6 p.m. at the White Oak Amphitheatre, located at 2411 W. Gate City Boulevard. This week’s Aug. 29th concert will feature sounds from Soultriii and Farewell Friend. Free parking will be provided for the White Oak concerts and guests will be allowed to bring in their own food. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.
Siren Series - Aug. 30, 2021 - Footnote Cafe and Cocktails and Diana Tuffin presents Siren Series Jazz at Footnote on Monday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Every other Monday, the series, hosted by Karon Click and Diana Tuffin will showcase other musicians backed up by a five piece band. This event is free and open to the public.
