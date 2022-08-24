8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: August 24-30

Concert - Aug. 26, 2022 - The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host an Indoor Concert Series at the Annex Theatre, located at 414 Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem, featuring a performance by country music group Little Texas along with Crawford & Power on Friday, August 26. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Parking for all shows is $10. For more information and tickets, visit:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/class.../event/2D005C6BDD976634.
Live Music - Aug. 26, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Downtown Jazz, featuring music from Terence Young and an opening performance from Scot Marvill, on Friday, August 26 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Corpening Plaza in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by the City of Winston-Salem. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Live Music - Aug. 27, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host MoSoul on Saturday, August 27, at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro, beginning at 7 p.m. Based in Greensboro, MoSOUL combines sensual and mesmerizing harmonies, intricate choreography, and charismatic showmanship, to bring a live entertainment experience you won't forget. From classic Motown/Sounds of Philadelphia to the contemporary sounds of today, this group does it all. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
Street Concert - Aug. 27, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Summer on Liberty, featuring music from the soul and R&B group Phase Band, on Saturday, August 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Dinner and a Movie - Aug. 27, 2022 - MUSE Winston-Salem and a/perture cinema present Street Food Cinema, a mobile program that pairs food from local chefs with international films, on August 27 at MUSE Winston-Salem, at 226 S. Liberty St. The free film screening is Like Water for Chocolate, paired with a $20 dinner provided by Heavy Nopal, a Mexican food/fusion popup. There will be vegetarian and nonvegetarian meals available. Orders must be placed two days prior to the event. The parking lot will open at 7:30 p.m. and the film will start at 8:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to park in the lots for Kaleideum or walk over the stroll way from downtown. They are also asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Concert - Aug. 27, 2022 - The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host an Indoor Concert Series at the Annex Theatre, located at 414 Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem, featuring music from The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King on Saturday, August 27. The show begins at 7 p.m. Parking for all shows is $10. For more information and tickets, visit:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/bb.../event/2D005C6BDD376580
Reggae Music - Aug. 27, 2022 - Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host music by the Pure Fiyah Reggae Band on Saturday, August 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. There will also be a tie-dye party in the parking lot from 2 to 6 p.m.
MUSEP - Aug. 28, 2022 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will host neo-soul music by Emanuel Wynter and contemporary jazz music by Freeport Jazz at Hester Park, located at 3906 Betula St. in Greensboro on Sunday, August 28 beginning at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available onsite via food trucks from Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes, and Off the Hook. This event is free and open to the public.
