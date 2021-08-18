8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: August 19-24

Music at Twilight - Aug. 19, 2021 - The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce presents Music at Twilight featuring Megan Doss at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Food is provided by Giadas Trattoria, beer available from Gypsy Road Brewing Company and wine available from the Garden.
A Night of the Arts - Aug. 19, 2021 - Of Earth and Lace from The ARC of High Point will be set up at Paddled South Brewing Company, 602 N. Main Street in High Point, for A Night of the Arts from 5 to 9 p.m. with their creative pieces on display. Local artist Sam Young will be discussing his pieces that are available for sale. For more information about the ARC of HP visit, www.arcofhp.org and for Paddled South Brewing Company visit www.paddledsouthbrewingco.com.
Music Carolina’s SummerFest - Aug. 20, 2021 - Music Carolina SummerFest is celebrating its 14th season in Winston-Salem with various concerts around the city during the month of August. Music Carolina will partner with SECCA to feature “An Evening of Dance, Music and Art” on Friday, Aug. 20 at 6 and 8 p.m. at SECCA, located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. The show will feature the choreographic work of Christina Soriano, Janice Lancaster and Monet Beatty. Audience members will move to three locations at SECCA for a brief music and dance performance event at each spot. Chairs will be available throughout.
Friday Night Live- Aug. 20, 2021 - Lee and Wrangler Jeans presents Friday Night Live, a free concert held on Fridays in August on Lewis Street. This Friday there will be live music by Cassette Rewind from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own seats and enjoy live music but are advised that streets between Elm and Arlington will be closed to traffic. For more information visit www.downtowngreensboro.org.
The 2021 Honeybee Festival - Aug. 21, 2021 - The 2021 Kernersville Honeybee Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Fourth of July Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be arts and crafts vendors on hand. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.kvhoneybee.com.
Pluto Gang at Wahoo’s Tavern - Aug. 21, 2021 - Pluto Gang, a high-energy jam soul band out of Charlotte, will be making their Greensboro debut at Wahoo's Tavern, located at 2120 Walker Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 21 beginning at 8 p.m.
Summer On Liberty - Aug. 21, 2021 - Truliant Federal Credit Union presents Summer on Liberty in Downtown Winston-Salem. This week’s event features sounds from the Vagabond Saints’ Society on Saturday Aug. 21, at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty.
Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) - Aug. 22, 2021 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will celebrate its 42nd season this month. They will host performances from each Sunday, August 8 to August 29 at 6 p.m. at the White Oak Amphitheatre, located at 2411 W. Gate City Boulevard. This week’s Aug. 22th concert will feature sounds from doby and Shelia Star Productions.Free parking will be provided for the White Oak concerts and guests will be allowed to bring in their own food. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.
