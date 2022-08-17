8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: August 17-23

- Live Music - Aug. 18, 2022 - The Brewer’s Kettle Backbeat Blues Jam Sessions on Thursday, August 18 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event, located at 308 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, will feature musicians from around the state for an all-ages blues jam. This event will occur every Thursday evening, for the foreseeable future, and is free to attend. Row Cook will host the weekly events and there will be craft brews on-site.
- Live Music - Aug. 18, 2022 - Sweet Old Bills, located at 1232 N. Main St. in High Point, will host live music from the Banjo Earth Band on Thursday, August 17. The band will begin playing at 6:30 p.m.
- Family Fest - Aug. 19, 2022 - Glow Kids and Renaissance Church will host Summer Family Fest on Friday, August 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Lake Park, located at 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown. There will be free mini-golf, carousel and train rides, Kona Ice and other activities. There will be music and guest appearances by Rapunzel and Batman. Chick-Fil-A will be available for purchase at the event.
- Food Trucks - Aug. 19, 2022 - The Innovation Quarter will host Food Truck Friday at Bailey Park, located at 445 Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, on Friday, August 19 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by The Ramkat. Food Trucks onsite include Lobster Dog, C-C's New York Style Icee, West Coast Wanderer, and Big Mouff Cheesesteaks.
- Live Music - Aug. 20, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host DJ MikeWaWa and Geigespazz on Saturday, August 20, at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro, beginning at 7 p.m. In his teen years, DJ Mike WaWa discovered his passion for the arts and curating fun social events. At James Madison University, he developed his special skills as an entertainer and found his love for DJing. After leaving college, he relocated to Virginia Beach, where he began to learn about music production, creating a music production group called NesLace. Wanting to expand, he relocated to Greensboro where he and his cousin created an event company called Otis & Wawa. Since then, Otis & Wawa has held several events in the city that bring high energy and a very cool vibe! He hopes to bring these vibes to Center City Park with the help of his friend, talented local violinist Geigespazz! Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
- Street Concert - Aug. 20, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Summer on Liberty, featuring music from the jump swing band Karon Click and The Hot Licks, on Saturday, August 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
- MUSEP - Aug. 21, 2022 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will host funk and R&B music by Knights of Soul at Barber Park, located at 1500 Barber Park Dr. in Greensboro on Sunday, August 21 beginning at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available onsite via food trucks from Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. This event is free and open to the public.
- Fundraiser - Aug. 21, 2022 - Jukebox Revolver will celebrate one of its former bandmates with Antawonpalooza: Celebration of the life of Antawon Ingram on Sunday, August 21 beginning at noon. The fundraiser will be held at The Deck, located at 118 E. Main St. in Jamestown, with a suggested donation of $10.
