8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: August 11-17

Downtown Jazz - Aug. 13, 2021 - Downtown Winston Salem presents Downtown Jazz featuring Willie Bradley. The event will be in Corpening Plaza, on W. 1st Street, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, or a schedule of the shows, visitwww.downtownws.com/music/downtown-jazz/.
Poetry in the Park - Aug. 14, 2021 - The Poetry Cafe presents Poetry in the Park on Aug. 14 from 8 to 10 p.m. at LeBauer Park. This event will feature live music and performances from local talent. There will be food trucks and vendors on site. The event is free and open to the public.
Rock The Point - Radio Revolver - Aug. 14, 2021 - Forward High Point, in conjunction with the High Point Rockers, will host Rock The Point, from 4 to 6 p.m., before home Rockers games on Saturdays for the next several weeks. The block party on Aug.14 will feature live music from Radio Revolver. For more information on schedules or bands, visitwww.downtownhighpoint.org.
Music Carolina’s SummerFest - Aug. 14, 2021 - Music Carolina SummerFest is celebrating its 14th season in Winston-Salem with various concerts around the city during the month of August. The concerts will feature different musical styles and in different venues. This week’s concert is “From Operetta to Ragtime: Music at the Turn of the Century” and will be held this Saturday, Aug. 14 at Calvary Moravian Church beginning at 7:30 p.m. The artists of Piedmont Opera will explore music in America at the dawn of the 20th Century.
Bee Younited Festival - Aug. 14, 2021 - The Bee Younited Agricultural and Arts Festival, presented by Mother’s Finest Family Urban Farms, will be held on Aug. 14 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The festival will feature Samantha Foxx, music by DJ Kool, and performances by Sonny Miles and rock band Mothers Finest. There will be a farm to table cook-off, arts and crafts demos, garden and farm DIY demos, field games, live painting and more. For more information, visit www.beeyounitedfestival.com.
Summer On Liberty - Aug. 14, 2021 - Truliant Federal Credit Union presents Summer on Liberty in Downtown Winston-Salem. This week’s event features sounds from Big Ron Hunter and The Lady Brigade on Saturday Aug. 14, at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty.
Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) - Aug. 15, 2021 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will celebrate its 42nd season this month. They will host performances from each Sunday, August 8 to August 29 at 6 p.m. at the White Oak Amphitheater, located at 2411 W. Gate City Boulevard. This week’s Aug. 15th concert will feature sounds from the Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble and ALLL.Free parking will be provided for the White Oak concerts and guests will be allowed to bring in their own food. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.
Siren Series - Aug. 16, 2021 - Footnote Cafe and Cocktails and Diana Tuffin presents Siren Series Jazz at Footnote on Monday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Every other Monday, the series, hosted by Karon Click and Diana Tuffin will showcase at least three other musicians backed up by a live band. This event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.