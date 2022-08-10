8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: August 10-16

- Blues Jam - Aug. 11, 2022 - The Brewer’s Kettle-Kernersville and The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host The Brewer’s Kettle Backbeat Blues Jam Sessions on Thursday, August 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event, located at 308 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, will feature musicians from around the state for an all-ages blues jam. This event will occur every Thursday evening, for the foreseeable future, and is free to attend. Row Cook will host the weekly events and there will be craft brews on-site.
- Rock Music - Aug. 12, 2022 - Ziggy’s 3.0, located at 1547 W. English Road in High Point, will host NightTrian-The Guns & Roses Experience on Friday, August 12. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $40.
- Live Music - Aug. 12, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Downtown Jazz, featuring music from Marcus Anderson and an opening performance from Titus Gant, on Saturday, August 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Corpening Plaza in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by the City of Winston-Salem. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
- Live Music - Aug. 13, 2022 - The City Sunsets Summer concert series will host Casey Noel on Saturday, August 13, at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro, beginning at 7 p.m. Casey Noel is a Costa Rican American whose timeless, captivating music will remind you of the many ways songs can enrich a life. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and picnic blanket. There will be local food trucks on site. The program is free and open to the public.
- Street Concert - Aug. 13, 2022 - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will host Summer on Liberty, featuring music from the rock’n’roll band Tupelo Crush, on Saturday, August 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Liberty Streets in Winston-Salem. This event is free and presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
- Concert - Aug. 14, 2022 - The Winston-Salem Arts Council and Forsyth County will host its Summer Parks Concert Series on Sunday, August 14 at Triad Park, located at 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville. The event, which will begin at 5 p.m., will feature music by The Collection. The show is free and open to the public.
- MUSEP - Aug. 14, 2022 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will host salsa music by West End Mambo at White Oak Amphitheater, located at 2411 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro on Sunday, August 14 beginning at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available onsite. This event is free and open to the public.
- Jazz Music - Aug. 14, 2022 - Music Carolina’s SummerFest will feature a performance from The Piedmont Jazz Composers Collective on Sunday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. The show will be held at the Piedmont Music Center, located at 212 N. Broad St. in Winston-Salem. The show will feature the original compositions of five local jazz musicians, arranged for a jazz quintet. They include Matt Kendrick on Bass, Kassem Williams on Drums, Michael Kinchen on Saxophone, Cameron MacManus on Trombone, and Federico Pivetta on Piano. This show is presented by Music Carolina. For more information or tickets, visit www.musiccarolina.org.
featured popular hot web only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.