8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: Aug. 9 - 15, 2023

Free Movie - Aug. 11, 2023 - a/perture Cinema will host an a/mobile screening at MUSE Winston-Salem, located at 226 S. Liberty St. in Downtown Winston-Salem, on Friday, August 11. They will show Dirty Dancing. Wutyasay food truck meals will be available to purchase starting at 6:30 p.m. The film will start around 8:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blanket. This event is free and open to the public.
Live Jazz - Aug. 11, 2023 - The City of Winston-Salem will host Downtown Jazz on Friday, August 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza, located at 237 W. 1st St. in Winston-Salem. This week's music will be provided by Jacob Webb with Brandon Robertson as the opening act. This concert is free and open to the public.
Live Music - Aug. 12, 2023 - H.P. Trousers, located at 149 Church Ave. in High Point, will host live music by Stewart Coley on Saturday, August 12 from 8 to 10 p.m.
Live Music - Aug. 12, 2023 - Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the eighth annual Parks Concert Series beginning on Saturday, August 12 at 5 p.m. at Tanglewood Park, located at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Marvelous Funkshun will perform. There will be free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Vendors, food trucks, and beverages will also be available for purchase at all Parks Concert Series concerts. All concerts are free and family-friendly.
Karaoke - Aug. 12, 2023 - World of Beer, located at 1310 Westover Terrace in Greensboro, will host a Queen Bee Karaoke Party on Saturday, August 12 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Live Music- Aug. 12, 2023 - Summer on Fourth, presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, August 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. in front of Foothills Brewing, located at 638 W. 4th St. in Winston-Salem. Music will be provided by Souljam. Parking is available in the Center City West Parking Deck located on 4th St. at 650 W. 4th St. This event is free and open to the public.
MUSEP - Aug. 13, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on Sunday, August 13 at Keeley Road, located at 4100 Keeley Road in Greensboro, beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by Banjo Earth and Friends. The Hot Diggity Dog and StayFresh Italian Ice food trucks will be on hand. Free parking and concessions are available onsite.
Band Music - Aug. 15, 2023 - Salem Band will host a free summer concert on Tuesday, August 15, at 7:30 p.m. in Salem Square, located at 649 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem. The program will include music from New Orleans, The Roaring ‘20s, Burt Bacharach, and composer Clifton Williams. Food vendors will be on site but attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Wednesday, August 16 will act as a rain date. All concerts are free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.