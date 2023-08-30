8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: Aug. 31 - Sept. 6, 2023

Art Networking - Aug. 31, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host a Black Artrepreneur Mixer inviting Black artists, creatives, and business owners to Centennial Station, located at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point, on Thursday, August 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be music, a cash bar, and light refreshments served. Bring your business cards to have the chance to be entered in a raffle to win a gift card. Two winners will be selected.
Live Music - Aug. 31, 2023 - Sweet Old Bill’s, located at 1232 N. Main St. in High Point, will host live music from Becky & Zach on Thursday, August 31. For more information, visit www.sweetoldbills.com.
Free Music - Sept. 1, 2023 - SouthEnd Brewing Co., located at 117B West Lewis St. in Greensboro will host First Friday on Friday, September 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be live music, a pop-up market, and your favorite brews. There will be live music by Loose Connection. This event is free and open to the public.
Live Music - Sept. 1, 2023 - The Town of Jamestown will host live music from 80z Nation at Wrenn Miller Park, located at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown, on Friday, September 1. The show will start at 6 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m.
Live Music - Sept 2, 2023 - Summer on Fourth, presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, September 2 from 7 to 10 p.m. in front of Foothills Brewing, located at 638 W. 4th St. in Winston-Salem. Music will be provided by the Vagabond Saint’s Society: Music of the Eagles. Parking is available in the Center City West Parking Deck located on 4th St. at 650 W. 4th St. This event is free and open to the public.
Live Music- Sept. 2, 2023 - The Coalpit Live Winston-Salem, located at 486 N. Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem Road, will feature live music by Drivin n Crying with special guests Lillie Mae on Saturday, September 2 beginning at 7 p.m. This admission is free and open to the public.
Jazz - Sept. 2-3, 2023 - The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Concert will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Oak Hollow Festival Park, located at 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point, and will host live jazz performances. For a list of artists, times, and more information, visit www.coltranejazzfest.com.
Vendors - Sept. 3, 2023 - Boxcar Bar + Arcade, located at 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host an End of Summer Market on Sunday, September 3 from noon to 5 p.m. There will be more than 20 local vendors and $2 Sunday mimosas. There will be a free weekly yoga session at 11 a.m. and a live performance from Grand Ole Uproar from 7 to 10 p.m.
