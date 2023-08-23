8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: Aug. 24 - 31, 2023

Free Jazz - Aug. 25, 2023 - The City of Winston-Salem will host Downtown Jazz on Friday, August 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza, located at 237 W. 1st St. in Winston-Salem. This week's music will be provided by Jackiem Joyner with Vincent Crenshaw as the opening act. This concert is free and open to the public.
Live Music - Aug. 26, 2023 - Greensboro Downtown Parks will host City Sunsets, a summer concert series, on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. at Center City Park, located at 200 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. Music will be provided by Colin Cutler and Hot Pepper Jam.
Karaoke - Aug. 26, 2023 - Terminal Tap Craft, Beer and Wine, located at 2800 Lawndale Dr. Suite 104 in Greensboro, will host Karaoke Night on Saturday, August 26 from 8 to 11 p.m. Attendees can expect to sing their favorites for friends, family, and strangers alike.
Live Music - Aug. 26, 2023 - One Thirteen Brewhouse and Rooftop Bar, located 113 N. Greene St. in Greensboro will host live music by Huckleberry Shyne on Saturday, August 26 beginning at 8 p.m.
MUSEP - Aug. 27, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on Sunday, August 27 at Blandwood Mansion, located at 447 W. Washington St. in Greensboro, beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by Africa Unplugged. The Taco Bros, and Boho Berries food trucks will be on hand. Free parking and concessions are available onsite.
Art Networking - Aug. 31, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host a Black Artrepreneur Mixer inviting Black artists, creatives, and business owners to Centennial Station, located at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point, on Thursday, August 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be music, a cash bar, and light refreshments served. Bring your business cards to have the chance to be entered in a raffle to win a gift card. Two winners will be selected.
Live Music- Aug. 31, 2023 - Cohab Space, located at 1547 W. English Road in High Point, will feature live music by the Sam Grisman Project on Thursday, August 31.
Free Music - Aug. 31, 2023 - Sweet Old Bill’s, located at 1232 N. Main St. in High Point, will host live music from Becky & Zach on Thursday, August 31. For more information, visit www.sweetoldbills.com.
