8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: Aug. 2 - 8, 2023

First Friday - Aug. 4, 2023 - Greensboro Downtown Parks will feature First Friday’s event on Friday, August 4 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Center City and LeBauer Parks. There will be Art in the Park with Art Alliance, Noches Latinas at the Park with Casa Azul and Marie Gonzalez, a drum circle with Healing Earth Rhythms, and creative reuse by Reconsidered Goods. This free event will include local food trucks.
Live Music - Aug. 4, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host live music as part of its 2023 Arts Splash on Friday, August 4 between 6 to 7:30 p.m. at High Point City Lake Park, located at 602. W. Main St. in Jamestown. Music will be provided by the Carolina Soul Band. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners.
Beer Party - Aug. 4, 2023 - Terminal Tap, located at 2800 Lawndale Drive at Suite 104 in Greensboro, will host an International Beer Day until 11 p.m. The bar will feature beer specials all day. There will be $1 off drafts, $1 off cooler beers, $10 flights, 25% off crowlers specials, and a special keg will be tapped.
Block Party - Aug. 5, 2023 - There will be a Church Avenue Block Party on Saturday, August 5 beginning at 3 p.m. on Church Avenue in High Point. There will be music by Midnight Sun, Charlie Dog, Mild Goose Chase, Doobe & Te Accomplices. This event is free with a donation ask of canned foods. There will be an afterparty at Plank St. Tavern featuring music by Hampton Drive.
Comedy- Aug. 5, 2023 - Oden Brewing, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host Comedy Night on Saturday, August 5 beginning at 9 p.m. The stand-up comedy show will be hosted by Khari Reid and will feature the following comics: Wafeeq Zareef, Greg Capra, Jonah Lewis, and Ryan Brown. This show is free and seating is first come, first serve.
Live Music- Aug. 6, 2023 - Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host live music by Scottish Fish on Sunday, August 6. For more information, visit www.flatirongso.com.
MUSEP - Aug. 6, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on Sunday, August 6 at Lindley Park, located at 3300 Starmount Dr. in Greensboro, beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by Orquesta Internacional La Clave. The Taco Bros and StayFresh Italian Ice food trucks will be on hand. Free parking and concessions are available onsite.
Live Music - Aug. 8, 2023 - Sweet Old Bills, located at 1232 N. Main St. in High Point, will host live music by Firebrands. For more information, visit www.sweetoldbills.com.
