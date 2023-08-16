8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: Aug. 17 - 22, 2023

Free Movie - Aug. 18, 2023 - a/perture Innovation Quarter will hold a free a/mobile movie screening on Friday, August 18 at Bailey Park in Innovation Quarter (445 Patterson Avenue, Downtown Winston-Salem). Vendors are available starting at 7 p.m. Film starts around 8:30 p.m. Bring your own chair or blanket. This week’s movie is Mary Poppins.
Free Music - Aug. 18, 2023 - The High Point Arts Council will host live music as part of its 2023 Arts Splash on Friday, August 18 between 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. Music will be provided by the West End Mambo. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners.
Festival- Aug. 19, 2023 - Kernersville Parks and Recreation will host its Kernersville Honeybee Festival on Saturday, August 19 at Fourth of July Park, located at 702 W. Mountain St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be more than 100 vendors, food trucks, and honey. For more information, visit www.kvhoneybee.com.
Live Music - Aug. 19, 2023 - The Gas Hill Drinking Room, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music by Chris Stamey Group with special guests Secret Monkey Weekend on Saturday, August 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.TheRamkat.com.
Poetry - Aug. 19, 2023 - The Poetry Cafe will host Poetry in the Park: The Sunset Series on Saturday, August 19 from 8 to 10 p.m. at LeBauer Park, located at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and concessions will be available onsite.
Food Festival- Aug. 20, 2023 - The Greensboro Food Festival will be held Sunday, August 20 from 3 to 9 p.m. in downtown Greensboro. There will be more than 50 food trucks, craft beer, live music, craft vendors, and kid’s activities. This event is free and open to the public but donations are accepted. For more information, visit www.greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com.
MUSEP - Aug. 20, 2023 - Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) will hold a concert on Sunday, August 20 at Barber Park, located at 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro, beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by SunQueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares. The Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering, and Boho Berries food trucks will be on hand. Free parking and concessions are available onsite.
Blues and Food - Aug. 20, 2023 - The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host a Blues & Food Market on Sunday, August 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Shops, located at 2521 Phillips Avenue in Greensboro. This free concert series will host a performance presented by Elm Street Lounge featuring Will G. and Friends. There will be vendors with both crafts and foods with community resource partners. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket so they can enjoy great lawn spaces, play games, listen to music, and shop with food and craft vendors.
