8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: April 7-12

Jazz Art - April 1-15, 2022 - Artworks Gallery, located at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, will host an exhibit called Jazz and Blues by Owens Daniels from April 1 through April 15. The exhibit is described as celebrating the magic of Jazz: innovation, creativity, and art, and the Blues: down-home, feelings, and emotions of the human condition.
Folk Music - April 10, 2022 - Oden Brewing, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, will host Mark Dillion, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. Dillion will be playing for Oden Brewing's What the Folk! Songwriter Sessions with Ashley Virginia.
Ziggys - April 9, 2022 - Ziggys.Space, located at 1547 W. English Road in High Point, will host A Tribute to John Prine on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The tribute will feature music from The Tree of Forgiveness Band and Turpentine Shine. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. A food truck will be onsite.
Food Truck - April 9, 2022 - CWC Winston-Salem, located at 2390 Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem, will host a Spring Food Truck Festival on Saturday, April 9, 2022, beginning at 4 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will feature food, bounce houses, face painting and more for kids. A portion of the proceeds will benefit H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem.
Arabic Music - April 9, 2022- The Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St. in Winston-Salem, will host the Travis Williams Group and Chi Sharpe on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Door will open at 7 p.m. and the live music will begin at 8 p.m.
OPUS - April 9, 2022 -The OPUS Concert series will present a free musical concert on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, located at 710 Levi Coffin Dr. in Greensboro, beginning at 7 p.m. Music will be provided by the Philharmonia of Greensboro. All concerts are free to attend but donations will be accepted.
Art - April 9, 2022 - The Brewer’s Kettle - High Point, 1813 N. Main St. in High Point, will host Spray: A Street Art Installation on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. The installation includes street art that is inspired by or exemplifies any and all forms of Street Art including Graffiti, Spray Paint Art, Tagging, Mural, Photography documenting street artists at work, etc.
Theater - April 10, 2022 - The High Point Theatre, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point, will host “Me, Myself and Shirley” featuring Cindy Williams on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Williams is known for her iconic role as Shirley Feeney in Laverne & Shirley. Doors open at 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. show and at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
