8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: April 6-12, 2023

Launch Party - April 6, 2023 - The Crown at the Carolina, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host a music launch for Rhiannon Giddens on Thursday, April 6 beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The intimate evening with singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, Grammy winner and Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens is the official launch of her new PBS series, My Music With Rhiannon Giddens. This event will feature exclusive previews from the show, a Q&A with Rhiannon and the show’s producers. There will be drinks and a delicious "Shoebox Dinner" from the historic Magnolia House. The event is a benefit to support the series, which is being presented by PBS premiering May 1st to air nationwide on most PBS stations. For more information visit www.carolinatheatre.com.
Egg Hunt - April 6, 2023 - High Point Parks and Recreation will host its Easter Eggstravaganza 2023 on Thursday, April 6 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the High Point Athletic Complex, located at 2920 School Park Road in High Point. This event is free and open to the public for all ages. Attendees should bring a basket for each child participating. There will be food and prizes.
Live Music - April 7, 2023 - Southend Brewing Company, located at 117 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro, will host its First Friday’s at Southend series on Friday, April 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be live music by Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band. There will be a pop-up market, and a beer release. This free event is open to all ages.
Market - April 8, 2023 - The Winston Junction Market, located at 901 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, will host Spring Market with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be local vendors, food trucks, live music, a face painter and free photos with the Easter Bunny.
Live Music - April 8, 2023 - Flat Iron, located at 221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro, will host live music by Time Sawyer, Sam Foster and The Obsolete. For more information, visit www.flatirongso.com.
Music Bingo - April 10, 2023 -Terminal Tap, located at 2800 Lawndale Drive, Suite 104 in Greensboro, will host Music Bingo on Monday, April 10 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Live Music - April 11, 2023 - Ziggy’s at Stock and Grain, located at 275 N. Elm St. in High Point, will host live music by James Vincent Carroll on Tuesday, April 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. The free concert will kick off at 6 p.m. for a pre-concert gathering. The live concert will be at Cahoots from 7 to 9 p.m.
Live Music - April 12, 2023 - Innovation Quarter will host Bailey Park Bites & Beats on Wednesday April 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bailey Park, located at 455 Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem. The series will host music and lunch on select Wednesdays from April to October. Bands will rotate monthly to provide live entertainment while you grab a bite to eat from a variety of vendors. The vendors for this week include Urban Street Grill, Rockin Moroccan, and Spotted Pig.
