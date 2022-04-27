8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: April 27- May 4
RIVER RUN - April 21-30, 2022 - The 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Winston-Salem. With a mixture of virtual and in-person events, the regional film festival will run through Saturday, April 30, 2022, and will feature 174 films from 33 countries. For more information, including ticket prices, venues, and screenings, visit www.riverrunfilm.com.
MERLEFEST - April 28-May 1, 2022 - Wilkes Community College will host MerleFest 2022 from Thursday, April 28, 2022 to Sunday, May 1, 2022. MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the late Eddy Merle Watson, son of American music legend Doc Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of ‘traditional plus’ music, a unique mix of music based on the traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including bluegrass and old-time music, and expanded to include Americana, country, blues, rock, and many other styles. The festival hosts numerous artists, performing on 13 stages during the course of the four-day event. For more information, visit www.merlefest.org.
Live Music - April 28, 2022 - Revolution Mill Apartments, located at 2001 Yanceyville Street in Greensboro, will host Tracks at The Stacks…Live Music is Back! on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Live music will be performed by Logan Thomas and the Band. The Bearded Goat, Kau and Cugino Forno will be open to serve attendees.
Live Music - April 29, 2022- Electric Tequila, located at 1720 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, will host music from Love and Theft featuring Ross Coppley and James Tucker on Friday, April 29, 2022. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Beer - April 30, 2022 - The Triad Brewsfest Beer Festival will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal in downtown High Point. There will be live music, more than 40 North Carolina Craft Breweries and a variety of food trucks. For more information, visit www.triadbrewsfest.com.
UNITE - May 1, 2022 - The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Family Support Network, Downtown Greensboro Incorporated and Greensboro Downtown Parks will host a free event to support inclusion of people with disabilities and special medical needs. UNITE (Understanding Needs of Inclusion Takes Everyone) Downtown Greensboro will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. UNITE Downtown Greensboro is a day for all members of the community to come together to celebrate people with disabilities and special medical needs. The event will showcase the many programs provided by local nonprofits and the City of Greensboro serving individuals with special needs and their families. The event will also feature games, giveaways, music, entertainment and vendors.
Ballroom - May 1, 2022 - Real World Ballroom, located at 1622 S. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem, will host a ribbon-cutting on Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The ribbon-cutting will be at 12:45 p.m. There will be live music, dance demonstrations by professionals and students, general dancing and a mini lesson. There will be food, drink and photos.
Block Party - May 2, 2022 - Morehead United Methodist Church will kick off its Monday Music Block Party on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro. The event will feature live music from Jim Mayberry and the food truck onsite will be Taqueria El Azteca. The outdoor event is free, pet-friendly and open to the public.
