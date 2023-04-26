8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: April 27- May 2, 2023

Interactive Art - April 21-May 11, 2023 - Visit High Point will host an interactive art installation in downtown High Point on The Plaza connecting Stock + Grain Assembly and the entrance of Truist Point Stadium, located at 301 N. Elm St. Roseaux is an interactive installation by 1ToMn, created in collaboration with UDO Design and Serge Maheu, produced by Init and 1Tomn and toured by Creos and will be in High Point from April 21st through May 11th. The exhibit will be active from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Jazz and Poetry - April 28, 2023 - Greensboro Public Library will host a National Jazz Appreciation and National Poetry Month event on Friday, April 28 at Central Library, located at 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro. The jazz, poetry, and paint event will begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to express their creativity with an open mic event for poets, singers, and musicians while the audience creates artwork inspired by the music and poetry. Performers will sign-up at the door to participate in the open mic session. Canvases, paint, and other art supplies will be provided. Seating for this free event is limited, and registration is encouraged. To register or for more information about this program, call 336-335-5430 or email antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov.
Amplify Festival - April 29, 2023 - Digital Lab Recordings, located at 4500 Indiana Ave. Suite 30 in Winston-Salem, will host a music festival and social hub called The Amplify Experience, on Saturday, April 29 from 7 to 11 p.m. This event will be a night full of live music, drinks, a DJ and hosted by Sheldon Ray.
Festival - April 29, 2023 - The Greensboro Public Library will host El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros (Children’s Day/Book Day) on Saturday, April 29 from 1-4:30 p.m. at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Presented as a street festival, the event includes story times, music, dancing, art activities, Mexican food, Salvadoran food and more. The section of Church Street between Central Library and the Children’s Museum will be closed to traffic during the festivities.
Community Day - April 29, 2023 - Reynolda House Museum of American Art, located at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, will host a Community Day on Saturday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This free event will include performances and programming, including hands-on art activities, throughout the day will be inspired by the spring exhibition "Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance." Big Bang Boom will perform at 11 a.m.
Mimosa - April 29, 2023 - Nomad Wine Works, located at 432 N. Wrenn St. in High Point, will host a Mimosa Party on Saturday, April 29 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be $5 pours of Sparkling and a complimentary Juice Bar.
Blues - April 30, 2023 - ROAR, located at 633 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem, will host live music by the Camel City Blues on Sunday, April 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Food Truck Festival - April 30, 2023 - The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, April 30 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Governmental Plaza area of Market, Greene, and Elm Streets in Greensboro.
