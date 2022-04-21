8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: April 21-27

RIVER RUN - April 21-30, 2022 - The 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Winston-Salem. With a mixture of virtual and in-person events, the regional film festival will run through Saturday, April 30, 2022, and will feature 174 films from 33 countries. For more information, including ticket prices, venues, and screenings, visit www.riverrunfilm.com.
ADULT PROM - April 22, 2022 - The City of Winston Salem will host an Adult Prom Night on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Sedge Garden Community Center, located at 401 Robbins Road in Winston-Salem, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Attendees must be 30 and up. There will be food, drinks, music, and more. For more information, call 336-650-7694 or email wePLAYevents@cityofws.org.
Art - April 22, 2022 - Creative Aging Network-NC, located at 2400 Summit Ave in Greensboro, will host an art reception in honor of Earth Day on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition, titled Celebrating The Horse, will feature original art by 82-year-old Jean Musòn, a Jamaican native and Greensboro resident with a studio at the center. The exhibition will remain on view through the month of April. For more information, contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or call 336-303-9963.
Live Music - April 22, 2022- Ziggys.Space and CoHab, located at 1547 W. English Ave. in High Point, will host Blackberry Smoke’s “You Hear Georgia” tour featuring Flat Blak Cadillac on Friday, April 22, 2022. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Art Sale - April 23, 2022 - Ethel B Designs, Red Clay & Co, and Kelly Brooke Pottery will host a Spring Art Sale on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The sale, located at 1104 N. Rotary Drive in High Point, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The art, pottery, and earrings created by the artists will be on display at this outdoor event.
Earth Day - April 23, 2022 - Piedmont Environmental Alliance and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex, located at 569 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Winston-Salem, will host its 17th annual Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, which is free and open to the public, will offer music, local vendors, environmental education, food trucks, and activities for those of all ages. This event is rain or shine. For more information, visit https://www.peanc.org/winston-salem-earth-day-fair.
OPUS - April 24, 2022 -The OPUS Concert series will present a free musical concert on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, located at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, beginning at 7 p.m. Music will be provided by Freeport Jazz and The Ladies Auxiliary. All concerts are free to attend but donations will be accepted.
Food Trucks - April 24, 2022 - The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held in downtown Greensboro on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 3 to 9 p.m. The festival, organized into seven zones, will be spread across Greene, Market, and February 1st Streets downtown. More information can be found at www.greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com.
