8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: April 20-25, 2023

Hemp - April 20, 2023 - Bar Nola, located at 1151 Canal Dr., Suite 105 in Winston-Salem, will host the second annual Hempnotic Fest on Thursday, April 20 beginning at 4 p.m. The event will feature local vendors, artists, DJ Grizzle, live music, food, entertainment, and a smoker’s lounge. There will also be Cannabis inspired cocktails and Mo Empanadas will be on site.
Interactive Art - April 21-May 11, 2023 - Visit High Point will host an interactive art installation in downtown High Point on The Plaza connecting Stock + Grain Assembly and the entrance of Truist Point Stadium, located at 301 N. Elm St. Roseaux is an interactive installation by 1ToMn, created in collaboration with UDO Design and Serge Maheu, produced by Init and 1Tomn and toured by Creos and will be in High Point from April 21st through May 11th. The exhibit will be active from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Movie in the Park - April 21, 2023 - a/perture cinema and Innovation Quarters will host a free movie at Bailey Park, located at 445 Patterson Ave. in Winston Salem. The movie will be “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Vendors will be available at 7 p.m. with the film starting around 8:30 p.m. Food will be provided by Astro Dog’s, and Mike and Mike’s Italian Ice. Drinks will be provided by Incendiary Brewing Company. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blanket. The Asian Heritage and Allies (AHA) Wake Forest Baptist Chapter, in partnership with Innovation Quarter and A/perture Cinema, is proud to sponsor the showing of Disney’s Raya in honor of the upcoming Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage recognition month in May. This event is free and open to the public.
Drag Bingo - April 21, 2023 - The Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center will host Green Queen Bingo on Friday, April 21 at Greensboro Coliseum’s Piedmont Hall. The doors open at 6 p.m. and games will start at 7 p.m. This event will be hosted by Brenda the Drag Queen. For more information or tickets, visit www.https://guilfordgreenfoundation.org/ggf-events/green-queen-bingo/.
Live Music - April 22, 2023 - Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host a Solo Artist Showcase on Saturday, April 22 beginning at 7 p.m. The bar wanted to showcase participants from its open mic night as a live music program. Each artist gets one hour to showcase any music they would like to play whether that is originals or covers.
Artisan Fest - April 22, 2023 - Gypsy Road Brewing Company, located at 1105 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, will host a Spring Artisan Festival on Saturday, April 22 from noon to 8 p.m. Attendees can sample new brews, shop local vendors and enjoy live music and fellowship.
OPUS - April 22, 2023 - Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, will host music from the Choral Society of Greensboro with the Philharmonia of Greensboro on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. The free concert will be held in the Dana Auditorium of Guilford College, located at 710 Levi Coffin Dr. This event is free and open to the public and is part of Creative Greensboro’s Opus Series.
Dance Party - April 22, 2023 - The Speakeasy Tavern, located at 1706 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, will host a Disco and House Music Dance Party on Saturday, April 22 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Prez will be the DJ, and there will be food and drink specials.
