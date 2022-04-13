8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: April 14-21

Metal Band - April 15, 2022 - Monstercade, located at 204 W. Acadia Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host live performances from The Cardinal Endeavor, a progressive metal band from Mt. Airy, on Friday, April 15, 2022. They will also be joined by The Kollektive Occult and Lo. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $7 and attendees must be 21 and up.
PRINCE - April 15, 2022 - The Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host A Purple Rain Experience presented by ESM, on Friday, April 15, 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. Visit www.carolinatheatre.com for more information.
Live Music - April 15, 2022 - The Van Dyke Performance Space, located at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, will host Strange Fruit on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will highlight black culture in the form of music, dance, and comedy and feature Jazz, Blues, Soul, Funk, Hip Hop and R&B music.
Open Mic - April 15, 2022 - House Divided, located at 616 Dolly Madison Road in Greensboro, along with The Poetry Cafe, will host Soul Food Friday on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The free event will feature open mic, live music, food, and more.
Beer Fest - April 16, 2022- Wise Man Brewing, located at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host the Fruhlingsfest Spring Festival on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Doors will open at noon. There will be several types of German beer on draft. There will be music from the Bases Covered Brass Band and food from Kat-N-Around Food Truck.
Doodad - April 16, 2022 -Doodad Farm, located at 4701 Land Road in Greensboro, presents Sam Frazier and the Side Effects with Jeffrey Dean Foster on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Entry is free and open to the public, however, donations are accepted and requested. Attendees can bring their own chairs and drinks.
Comedy - April 20, 2022 - Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave. in Winston-Salem, will host Reasonable Suspicion: A Stand Up Comedy Show on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 8:40 p.m. Cover is $10. The line up includes Cabell Wilkinson, Dusty Cagle, Nick Ciaccia, Tara Starnes, Pat McLeod, Mike Rinaldi, and the headliner, Reid Pegram.
Food Trucks - April 21, 2022 - Bill Black Chevrolet Cadillac, located at 601 E. Bessemer Ave. in Greensboro, along with Greater Greensboro Black Chamber of Commerce will host the Black Food Truck Series on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The following trucks will be in attendance: Mobleys, Spice Delight, Ivah's, Wutyasay, Carolina Cream and Dayes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.