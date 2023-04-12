- Artists Reception - April 13, 2023 - The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards, located at 400 W. English Road. Suite 151 in High Point, will host an Innovation + Design Artist’s Reception on Thursday, April 13 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be open from April 6 to April 26.
- Comedy - April 13, 2023 - The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem, will host Standup Comedy at Hanes House on Thursday, April 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will be hosted by Nevin Sharma, with sets from standup comics Nick Ciaccia, Stefunny Denise, Jordan Centry, and Helen Wildy. Tickets are $10 in advance, $13 at the door. This event is not not family friendly. Drinks are available via cash bar. Doors open and drinks are served starting at 6 p.m., with comics performing from 7 until 8:30 p.m. This event will take place outdoors, and move inside the Hanes House in the case of inclement weather.
- Music Festival - April 15, 2023 - The Strange Fruit Music Festival will be held on Saturday, April 15 at Center City Park, located in Downtown Greensboro, from noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of live music with performances by local BIPOC artists, and a special Nina Simone performance by Yolanda Rabun. Jazz, Blues, Soul, Funk, Hip-Hop and R&B performed by: The Polk, SkyBlew, The NuBeing Collective, The John Henry Ensemble, and special performance by: Yolanda Rabun. There will be food, drinks, and arts vendors as well as local restaurants available near the downtown park.
- Live Music - April 15, 2023 -Oden Brewing Company, located at 802 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro, will host live music by doby on Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Prom - April 15, 2023 - Big Winston Warehouse, located at 740 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, will host its second annual Throwback Prom Night on Saturday, April 15 from 8 to 11:30 p.m. This year’s theme will be Dancing in the Moonlight featuring music by High School Reunion.
- Live Music - April 15, 2023 - Stock + Grain Assembly, located at 275 Elm St. in High Point, will host live music by HedTrip on Saturday, August 15 beginning at 8 p.m. Music will be played on the Ziggy’s at Stock and Grain stage.
- Drag Brunch - April 16, 2023 - Pride Winston Salem and Joyners Bar, located at 854 West 4th St in Winston-Salem, will host a Spring Drag Fling on Sunday, April 16 beginning at noon. There will be shows at noon and 2 p.m. Pride themed drinks and small brunch bites will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 and available online at pridews.org. All proceeds support the Pride Winston-Salem Festival & Parade.
- Music Bingo - April 18, 2023 - Steel Hands Brewing, located at 1918 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro, will host Music Bingo on Tuesday, April 18 beginning at 6 p.m. There will be six rounds featuring themes such as 1960s, 1980s, songs about rain, TV theme songs, love songs and more. Prizes will be given to the winners.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- LIL BABY ANNOUNCES ‘IT’S ONLY US’ NATIONWIDE TOUR
- FILMMAKERS ROBERT RIPPBERGER AND DEVIN KEATON TO OPEN LARGEST FILM STUDIO IN NORTH CAROLINA
- Chow Down with John Batchelor at Southern Roots
- R.E.M. Explored Concert on April 15 in Downtown Winston-Salem
- RIVERRUN ANNOUNCES 2023 FILM LINEUP
- Make it a ThursDate: 3 Ways to Date and Save
- High Point approves new dam at lake
- 6 Tips for Hosting a Game Day Gathering
- 3 Tips for Creating a Summer of Unplugged Fun
- 5 Tips to Help Young Professionals Prepare a Tax Return
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Once upon a time, about 60 years ago, there was a 6th-grade teacher at Brunson Elementary sc…
If the Earps and Clantons were alive today, they wouldn’t hold their gunfight at the OK Corr…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.