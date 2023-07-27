71-year-old Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden charged with Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child and more
Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports that detectives with the Major Crimes Investigative Unit investigated two reported Sex Offenses from June 24, 2023 and July 14, 2023 at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, NC.
As a result of the investigations, 71-year-old Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden, who has been identified as a former minister, was charged on July 26, 2023 with:
* Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child
* Felony Indecent Exposure
* Misdemeanor Sexual Battery
*Misdemeanor Secret Peeping.
Peden was remanded to the Greensboro Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.
No additional information will be released due to the sensitive nature of the investigations.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Detective Z. Cabral at 336-641-5773 or Sergeant J. Wright at 336-641-5971 with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office or the Greensboro CrimeStoppers at 336-373-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.