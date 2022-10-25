$700 million jackpot ranks as fifth largest in Powerball’s history
RALEIGH – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing continues its surge as it just hit $700 million, the fifth largest in the 30-year history of the game.
Wednesday’s jackpot stands at a $700 million annuity that is worth $335.7 million in cash. The $700 million jackpot also ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.
“In the last five years we have only seen one other Powerball jackpot cross the $700 million mark,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “The beauty of the Powerball game is that it only takes one $2 ticket to win that life-changing prize. Good luck to all our players.”
As North Carolinians try their luck going for the jackpot, they continue to win lots of other Powerball prizes. Almost 40,000 players took home prizes in Monday’s drawing and one lucky winner matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The winning ticket came from Carlie C's IGA on North Raleigh Street in Angier in Harnett County.
The Powerball jackpot has already been won five times this year. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.
Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
