67 hospitals in North Carolina recognized for efforts to improve outcomes for Americans with heart disease and stroke
The American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative promotes up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care
GREENSBORO, NC, July 28, 2022 — Sixty-seven hospitals in North Carolina are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.
“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Rebecca White, Senior Vice President of the American Heart Association. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”
Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In North Carolina, 67 hospitals were recognized this year:
- Angel Medical Center
- Annie Penn Hospital
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Atrium Health Kings Mountain
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Atrium Health Mercy
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Atrium Health Stanly
- Atrium Health Union
- Atrium Health University City
- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center
- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Lexington Medical Center
- Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- CaroMont Regional Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care Medical Center
- Central Carolina Hospital
- Columbus Regional Healthcare
- Cone Health
- Cone Health – Alamance Regional
- Davis Regional Medical Center
- Duke Raleigh Hospital
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Durham VA HealthCare System
- ECU Health Bertie Hospital
- ECU Health Beaufort Hospital – A Campus of ECU Health Medical Center
- ECU Health Chowan Hospital
- ECU Health Medical Center
- ECU Health Roanoke – Chowan Hospital
- FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital
- FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Health
- Mission Hospitals, Inc.
- Mission Hospital McDowell
- Nash UNC Health Care
- Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital
- Northern Regional Hospital
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
- UNC Health Blue Ridge
- UNC Hospitals
- UNC Lenoir Health Care
- UNC Medical Center
- UNC REX Healthcare
- WakeMed Health & Hospitals – Cary Campus
- WakeMed Health & Hospitals – Raleigh Campus
- Watauga Medical Center
- Wayne UNC Health Care
- Wesley Long Hospital
Visit U.S. News & World Report to view the full list of recipients by state and award. Learn more about Get With The Guidelines or Mission: Lifeline at www.heart.org/qualityimprovement.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
