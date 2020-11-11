CRIMINAL HOMICIDE at 1300 Brentwood St (11-10-2020 UPDATE) HIGH POINT, NC – On Sun., Nov. 8, 2020, at approximately 3:29 pm, a High Point Police officer initiated a shots fired call in the area of Brentwood St and East Russell Ave. A short time later, officers identified the location of the incident as Living Water Baptist Church located at 1300 Brentwood St, which had been hosting the funeral service of a young man who had died in October.
As officers arrived on the scene, they observed several vehicles fleeing at a high rate of speed a newer model dark gray 4 dr Dodge Charger; the second vehicle is a white 4dr car. Officers were informed by witnesses that multiple shots were fired from the two vehicles toward unknown persons in the crowd. Officers also learned that person(s) in the crowd fired guns back at the two vehicles.
Officers located the body of Frederick Cox (B/M, 18, of High Point), who was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds to the body. Officer also located approximately 60-70 shell casings from weapons of 9mm, .40, .45, and .223. Due to the amount of gunfire and size of the property, investigators treated the incident as 3 different scenes at and around the church.
High Point Police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into this incident. During this investigative process, detectives will continue to conduct interviews of potential witnesses and involved parties, conduct searches of any people, vehicles, or places that may contain evidence of the crime, and collect any other relevant materials that may aid in investigation or prosecution. For those reasons, some information important to the investigation has been withheld and may be released at a later time.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-32990
Press Release prepared by Captain C.H. Cheeks III
