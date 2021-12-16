5 CANDIDATES SET NEW VISION & DIRECTION FOR GCS BOARD OF ED
December 15, 2021 GREENSBORO – Today, five candidates have announced they are running together as a team for the Guilford County Board of Education.
These candidates champion a new vision and a new direction for the school system. Their focus is a return to the fundamentals of educating our children, empowering parents, supporting teachers and staff, ensuring student success and security, and promoting financial accountability.
The candidates include:
District 2 – Crissy Pratt: A National Board-Certified Teacher, Middle Childhood Generalist with a Master of Education degree in Instructional Technology. Crissy is a lifelong educator, with experience working in schools serving economically disadvantaged areas, as well as developing curriculum for virtual learning environments.
District 4 – Linda Welborn: An incumbent with 9 years’ experience on the board under two superintendents. Linda spent 18 years in the Information Technology sector. Linda is a strong independent voice, well informed on education issues, supports accountability and transparency, and has a record for building relationships and trust with all stakeholders.
District 6 – Tim Andrew: A retired Marine Corps officer with a Master of Business Administration degree. Tim is a Certified Project Management Professional with a substantial facilities/equipment maintenance background.
District 8 - Robert Millican: A Greensboro native who attended five Guilford County Schools, his children (combined), attended an additional six schools. Robert owns a second-generation residential construction company, founded here in 1974.
At-Large - Demetria Carter: A retired attorney and graduate of Duke University’s School of Law. Demetria has thirty years in administrative law and contract positions with the federal government.
The candidates are endorsed by Take Back Our Schools-GCS, a non-profit organization of parents and community supporting strong learning environments and safe schools for all.
