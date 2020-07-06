HIGH POINT, NC – Oftentimes there is a lot of questions and mystery behind the role of police officers and the day to day, the unpredictable task they may be faced with when they check on duty. This weekend cities around the nation saw unprecedented violence with some reaching an excess of double-digit shooting injuries as well as homicides. While the City of High Point managed to avoid a major violent incident we were not absent from plenty of activity that kept officers busy. In many cases had it not been for the training of our officers and the decisions made by police supervision and command any of those calls could have easily escalated into much more. In just the 600 blocks of Wesley Dr here are a few of the things officers encountered:
A juvenile who was on his porch was struck in the face by fireworks. The house and the front door were damaged while smoke filled the residence from a firework that entered the home. A resident who was seated in a chair on her front porch was hit in the neck and on her left side by fireworks. The fireworks also caused holes in the front porch and damage to the home.
A vacant residence in that block was being used for drug activity and as a hang out spot.
Juveniles and adult individuals were continuously riding dirt bikes which included careless and wreckless stunts in the roadway.
Hundreds of individuals in the roadway and in yards in many cases blocking the roadway in the event police, fire, or EMS would have needed access into the area.
There were numerous fights and disturbances which were likely caused by individuals shooting fireworks at each other.
Officers also dealt with very large crowds and similar activities on Kroll Ln (700 block), Gavin Dr (1600 block), Walnut St/Green Dr (which was completely impassible), and Waynick St.
Officers responded to Ellwood Dr. for a report of damage to a vehicle that resulted from firearms debris falling on the car. (2020-19250)
Officers responded to a Hedrick Ave. address for a house that was damaged as a result of gunfire. It is presumed this was the result of “celebratory” 4th of July gunfire and the house was not intentionally targeted. The bullet entered the window of a child. No one was injured in this incident. (2020-19243)
Officers responded to a shots fired call on Academy Street where they saw and encountered an individual shooting a firearm in the parking lot who fled into a house upon the sight of officers. A search warrant was executed, and a .25 caliber Raven Arms firearm was recovered. 2020-19230
Wright was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits and Resist, Delay and Obstruct a Police Officer. He was confined to the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.
The illustration below provides an overview of 24 hours' worth of calls for service from 6 am on July 4th until 6 am on July 5.
Officers spoke with several residents of the affected areas who all were frustrated by the lack of care or concern demonstrated by those individuals who came to their neighborhoods (many of which did not live there) and caused chaos.
As a law enforcement agency many of our interactions with community members and guests are predicated on the types of activities they engage in, the participating individual's actions clearly demonstrated the need for law enforcement intervention in most cases police supervisors made decisions on the appropriate actions to take with the interest of the city as a whole in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.