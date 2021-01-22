RALEIGH – Willie Pitts of Winston Salem tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and took home the $348,684 jackpot.
Pitts bought his lucky ticket for the Jan. 3 drawing at the J & B Food Mart on Germanton Road in Winston Salem.
He claimed his prize Thursday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $246,701.
Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $145,000.
Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
