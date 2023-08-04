The Home Builders Association of Winston-Salem is partnering with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools once again to host the 2nd Annual Nailed It 5K on Sept 9, 2023, at Harmon Park in Kernersville, NC.
We would like to invite each one of you to come out to this event and support the amazing students and teachers in our county! We will be collecting much needed school supplies for the 2023/2024 school year that will be donated to a selected school here in the WS/FC School System.
Last year, Hall-Woodward Elementary School was the recipient of the many school supplies items that were collected at the race. All the race details can be found on our website at, https://hbaws.net/events/nailed-it-5k/.
