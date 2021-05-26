The Jamestown Town Council has discussed how to enforce the Town’s code ordinances for several months. Interim Town Manager David Treme suggested an outside firm be hired to do a ride-through of the town to check for violations and the Council approved two parts of his suggestion during their April meeting.
On May 7, Brandon Emory of Alliance Code Enforcement rode through every street in Jamestown’s residential and its extra-territorial jurisdiction areas looking for Nuisance Abatement and Property Maintenance Code violations such as overgrown lots, junk vehicles, junk piles, minimum housing (abandoned, damaged, etc.) He reported his findings to the Council on May 18.
“Every neighborhood I entered had violations present,” Emory said.
“It is possible that I missed violations while documenting others. As a result, the numbers could be higher. However, they are not lower and I was as thorough as possible in my documentation.”
Emory’s findings showed 289 total violations identified and 30 minimum housing violations. Over 45 percent of the total were overgrown lots. The Town’s ordinance limits grass to 9 inches. There were 72 junk vehicles and 56 junk piles.
As would be expected most of the minimum housing violations, more than one-half, were in the Oakdale Mill Village.
While acknowledging some people have to be pressured to fix these violations, that is not his job.
“Our goal in code enforcement is not to [force] people,” Emory said. “We’re there to try to work with those individuals to abate the problem.”
Emory suggested contacting church and scout groups and even Habitat for Humanity who could help owners fix their violations. Monetary donations could also be solicited.
Alliance Code Enforcement is also reviewing the Town’s current code enforcement ordinances to see if some should be added and some removed. He is looking at establishing a code so the town would have the legal ability to address problems in the commercial districts as well.
Code enforcement takes a lot of time and effort to achieve its goals, Emory notes, and benefits not just the property owner but the entire neighborhood.
Councilmember Lawrence Straughn was initially against a code enforcement survey but his mind has been changed.
“The outreach part that [Alliance] offers sold me on it,” Straughn said. “We’re not just throwing tickets at people but we’re helping them as well and I really appreciate and respect that aspect of what you’re doing.”
Councilmember Martha Wolfe did her own ride-through and only came up with six violations.
“I was shocked to see there were that many violations,” Wolfe said, noting that in Spring, people might not jump on lawn mowing as soon as neighbors would prefer.
“I like that you say it’s case-by-case in that you’re enforcing it equally but there are different circumstances to each case.”
