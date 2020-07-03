On July 2 at 8:02pm Forsyth Hospital personnel contacted police communications advising a 25 year old black male arrived at Forsyth Hospital ER with a stab wound to his neck. Patrol units responded to the Hospital and identified the victim as Marquis Lockhart.
Patrol units were able to gather information that the victim and another black male had been involved in a physical altercation and the suspect stabbed the victim in the neck during the altercation. Patrol units located evidence indicating a struggle and stabbing had occurred in the public vehicular area of 2480 Tantelon Place. WSPD Forensic Units responded to that location and processed the crime scene.
The victim is currently in recovery at Forsyth Hospital and his injury is not life threatening.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
