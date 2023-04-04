21st Vann York Car Raffle Giveaway
High Point, NC — April 4, 2023 — United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) is proud to announce the 21st Vann York Car Raffle Giveaway.
On Friday, April 28th, at 6:30 pm, the United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) will hold its 21st annual Vann York Car Raffle Giveaway during the opening game of the Rockers. Attendees can expect a night of baseball, celebration, and excitement as they watch 10 finalists attempt to unlock a Vann York car during the innings of the game. The lucky winner will drive away with a brand-new vehicle courtesy of Vann York Auto Group, marking the 21st car giveaway that UWGHP has been fortunate enough to hold thanks to the company's generous support. This event is a crucial component of the United Way's fundraising campaign, providing a bonus to those who choose to give.
Joe Barnes, VP of Resource Development at United Way of Greater High Point, expressed gratitude towards Vann York and Greg York for their continued support over the past 21 years. He described the Vann York Car Giveaway as a critical component of the organization's campaign, helping to make a measurable difference in High Point each year.
To those who plan to attend the game, UWGHP encourages you to check out one of the cars that the finalists could potentially win. If you want to become a finalist in next year's Vann York Car Raffle, simply donate a Caring gift or 6% of your salary to UWGHP's 2023 campaign. Not only will your gift enter you into the giveaway, but it will also help ensure that everyone in High Point can thrive. So come out and join the fun on April 28th, as we all LIVE UNITED in High Point!
