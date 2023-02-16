WHAT: Special presentation at the 20th Annual Shriners Drag Racing & Hot Rod Expo
WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum Complex Special Events Center
1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.
WHO: Shriners new Imperial Potentate Kenneth Craven, Greensboro Potentate of the Oasis Temple Doug Garland, Shriners Ambassador/Spokesperson Kaleb Wolf, the ‘First Lady of Drag Racing’ Shirley ‘Cha Cha’ Muldowney and event sponsor Sandy Scarlet will participate in a special presentation to celebrate the Shriners 20th Annual car show at the Coliseum Complex. To date, this event has raised over $165,000 to support the Shriner’s Hospital.
The 20th Annual Shriners Drag Racing & Hot Rod Expo will be held this weekend at the Coliseum Complex. Hours are 5:30-9:30 pm. on Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $15 (kids 10 and under – free).
For more information visit shriners-hotrodexpo.com.
