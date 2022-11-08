Amy with Grandfather Tom Kureczka: Tom is a heart disease survivor with four stents, a team captain for the City of Winston-Salem and a Winston-Salem resident, and his 14 year-old granddaughter is a congenital heart disease survivor who is a 9th grader in High Point.
Christy Werts & Team Bryce: Christy Werts (in white shirt) lost her son Bryce this past year. Bryce was born with a congenital heart disease and was heavily involved with the American Heart Association for many years. Team Bryce honored him at the Heart Walk this year.
Dr. Goldie Byrd, Sabrina Brown & Brad Roehrenbeck: Dr. Goldie Byrd of the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake Forest University School of Medicine (Heart Walk co-chair), Sabrina Brown – Stroke Survivor and this year’s Lifestyle Change Award recipient presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, and Brad Roehrenbeck of MedCost (Heart Walk Co-Chair)
Mascots: All the amazing mascots that participated in our Annual Mascot Dance-Off – American Heart Association’s Thumper, Brenner Children’s Hospital’s Brenn, Winston-Salem Dash’s Bolt, Wake Forest University’s Demon Deacon, Winston-Salem State University’s Ram, and Carolina Thunderbirds’ Dash
Michael Lange, Thumper, Craig Plummer: Michael Lange is a recent open heart surgery survivor (L) and Craig Plummer ® is our top individual fundraiser, raising nearly $9,000 for heart disease and stroke research and community impact programs.
The numbers are in! We are proud to share that the American Heart Association’s 2022 Winston-Salem Heart and Stroke Walk raised over $320,000 for heart disease and stroke vital research and community impact programs.
Currently, the American Heart Association is funding $2.8 million in heart disease and stroke related research grants taking place at NC A&T, High Point University and Wake Forest University School of Medicine. The American Heart Association is also funding over $1 million in community impact programs in the Triad focused on hypertension management, nutrition security, and maternal health.
We are extremely proud that the crowd of 3,500 at the 2022 Winston-Salem Heart and Stroke Walk was truly reflective of all the different communities which make up Forsyth County. We are also very grateful to our Healthy for Good Sponsors, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and MedCost, and our Forsyth Life is Why Sponsor, Novant Health, for helping to make the day such a success!
