HIGH POINT, NC – On October 29, 2020, at approximately 8:05 p.m., High Point Police officers responded to 2700 E Lexington Ave. in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in the parking lot who had been shot and was deceased. The victim was identified as Joseph Christopher Crawford, (B/M, 26, of High Point).
High Point Police detectives worked throughout the night and identified a suspect. An arrest warrant for 1st Degree Murder was obtained for Ernest Dunlap Jr. B/M, 52, of High Point). Mr. Dunlap was located and arrested at his residence 1101 Meadowbrook Av. Dunlap was placed in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a No Bond.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Wade at 336-887-7841 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-31904 Case Lead Investigator: Det. C. Wade Press Release prepared by Captain K. Ray
