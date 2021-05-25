(Greensboro, NC) Partnering with Big Cat Rescue and Foreign Cars Italia, Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue invites you to the 1st Annual “Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats” Gala Friday, June 18 from 6:00 p.m. until 11.00 p.m. at Foreign Cars Italia located at 5603 Roanne Way, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Dress to impress in your best eloquent cat themed attire. Enjoy an elegant gourmet dinner and dance the night away to the sounds of Back Porch Orchestra while surrounded by the most beautiful and powerful performance cars in the world. During this incredible event there will be many opportunities to bid on one of a kind, big ticketed, luxury items. Possibly an upcoming Ferrari model, but you must attend to find out for sure.
This black-tie furball fundraising event is being held to raise awareness about the cruelty exotic animals face in the United States and about the importance of the Big Cat Public Safety Act, a Federal bill to stop the abuse. Monies raised will go toward the construction of a new sanctuary currently being built in Fair Bluff, NC.
Special guests include Big Cat Rescue CEO & CFO, animal advocates’ Carole and Howard Baskin, actress Jessica Parker Kennedy, best known for her recurring role as Nora West-Allan / XS on CW’s “the Flash,” songwriter and recording artist Michaela “Mickey” Shiloh, and a surprise guest.
Exotic animals face many issues in captivity and in the wild and need our help more than ever. The abuse will never stop until real deterrence factors are put into place. “Until then, more space is absolutely necessary to house and rescue exotic animals in captivity,” explains, recording artist, Mickey Shiloh. “Exotic cars for Exotic Cats is a way to come together and learn about what part we can play to bring about permanent change.”
Limited tickets are available. Deadline for tickets is June 7. Tickets can be purchased online at https://shizzyswildcatrescue.org/products/exotic-cars-for-exotic-cats-fur-ball-gala-ticket. For more information or to learn the many ways you can help, please visit www.shizzyswildcatrescue.org or contact SWR’s Executive Director Shazir Haque at 336.392.8386 or email shazirhaque@shizzyswildcatrescue.org.
As a true sanctuary, Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue will never breed, buy, sell or use animals for the purpose of profit or entertainment and is dedicated to preserving the lives of abused, neglected and abandoned big cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and education. SWR prioritizes educating the public on the overpopulation of big cats in captivity, hoping through education, more people will avoid situations that contribute to the exotic pet crisis.
###
Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue (SWR) is a 501c (3) non- profit animal rescue organization founded in 2013. Located on 56 acres in Columbus County, in the town of Fair Bluff, North Carolina; the sanctuary is currently under construction.
Funded solely by private donations, the sanctuary will be a home to lions, tigers, jaguars, bobcats, cougars, servals, caracals and other species, most of whom have been abandoned, abused, orphaned or retired from performing acts. As a true sanctuary, SWR does not support the exploitation of wild animals for profit or entertainment.
