At approximately 2:58 p.m. on September 15, 2020 the Winston-Salem Police Department received several 911 calls reporting that a firearm had been discharged in the area of the 2900 block of Gilmer Ave. in Winston-Salem. Simultaneously several 911 calls were received reporting that a victim of a shooting was in the 3100 block of Indiana Avenue.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of Indiana Avenue and upon their arrival, officers located nineteen (19) year old Jalen Mack Claboine, 5424 Old Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, N.C., lying in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot. Forsyth County Emergency Services responded to the scene and pronounced Mr. Claboine deceased.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The investigation is in the very early stages and limited information is available.
Authorities have thus far determined that Mr. Claboine was a passenger of a vehicle and was shot during an encounter in the area of the 2900 block of Gilmer Avenue. The driver fled the area of Gilmer Avenue and ended up on Indiana Avenue where 911 was called.
The death of Jalen Claboine marks the twenty-second (22nd) homicide to occur in Winston-Salem in 2020, as opposed to nineteen (19) homicides for the same period of time in 2019.
The next of kin has been notified.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
