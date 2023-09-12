GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2023) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks Foundation, will host the 14th annual Downtown Greenway Run and Block Party from 4-7 pm, Saturday, September 23, in LoFi Park. Registration is open for the one-mile fun run, walk, and stroll, and a 5K timed race. The cost is $30 per person for the one-mile or $40 per person for the 5K, with discounted rates for kids. Sign up at online.
Proceeds will directly support Downtown Greenway operations and community programs. People of all ages and dogs may participate in either event. Participants will receive an official event T-shirt, post-run refreshments from hospitality sponsor Deep Roots Market, and two drink tickets for soda, juice or water, or beer (21+ only) from beverage sponsor Joymongers Brewing Company.
The community is invited to enjoy the block party. It will feature a DJ, food to purchase from local food trucks and beverages from Joymongers. The fun continues with tailgate-style games to play, children's activities, sponsor tents with giveaways, local vendor booths to visit, prize drawings, and more.
The Downtown Greenway Run and Block Party is made possible by our sponsors, the City of Greensboro, Dawn S. Chaney Foundation, Deep Roots Market, Fleet Feet, Greensboro College, Joymongers Brewing Co., Ready for School, Ready for Life, Cone Health, The Cemala Foundation, and the Greensboro Parks Foundation.
Learn more about the Downtown Greenway at www.downtowngreenway.org.
