GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2023) – Thirteen recruits graduated from the 113th Greensboro Police Academy on March 7, 2023, and joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department.
The ceremony held at the Carolina Theater included a presentation of awards, diplomas, badges, and each officer taking the oath of office. The GPD Training Division recognizes outstanding academic achievements, superior physical fitness, and other specific training awards for recruits. As is also tradition, the academy class themselves selects one recruit they believe exemplifies leadership to receive the Michael G. Winslow Memorial Award, established by Robert and Carol Winslow. As is tradition, one recruit delivers a class address sharing gratitude for their training staff and inspiration for their peers.
The new Officers had more than 900 hours of training and instruction in more than 40 different areas of study including interpersonal communication, problem-solving, and using technology to make communities safer. As part of the communications training, recruits learn the principals of procedural justice and implicit bias. Procedural Justice is a collaborative method of listening and talking that increases mutual understanding and trust among members of the public and police. “Understanding Implicit Bias” training examines the inherent biases present in all people.
Lawndale Baptist Church has donated bibles the officers used to swear the oath of office. The officers may keep the bibles throughout their careers. The graduation can be viewed here.
